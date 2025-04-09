‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me Tour’ will bring popular podcast to Dallas

Co-hosts Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider have taken their popular Bitch Sesh podcast on the road, where they say they’ll offer a safe space for “like-minded garbage people.”

The comedians got their start in podcasting a decade ago, focusing on discussing Bravo reality shows, especially the Real Housewives franchise. Since then, they’ve churned out nearly 400 episodes, mining America’s obsession with trashy TV for laughs.

Wilson is best known for her two-season stint on Saturday Night Live and her starring role in the ABC comedy series Happy Endings. Schneider, who got her start doing improv with the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, co-created and starred in the Hulu TV series The Hotwives, a parody of the Real Housewives franchise that Wilson also appeared in.

After building a loyal following for their podcast, the duo launched their own subscription-based online platform, “Garbage World.”

Their live show will delve into all things Real Housewives as well as pop culture, amusing stories and anything else that strikes their fancy.

DETAILS: April 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas. Tickets start at $70.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA