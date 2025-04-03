Artists from across the country set to take over downtown Fort Worth next week

Texas’ largest art festival is returning for its 38th year in downtown Fort Worth the second weekend in April. The Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival is a timeless tradition where artists from all over the country take over 18 square blocks in the heart of the city and showcase a wide variety of eye-catching mediums.

Art comes in all shapes and forms. Attendees can expect media such as ceramics, digital, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metalwork, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and wood.

The outdoor gallery will showcase 219 artists who were selected from 1,000 applicants.

One of the mixed-media artists who will be at the festival include the creator of Blind Eyed Clothing, Melanie Summers of Fort Worth. Summers is legally blind. Instead of a brush and canvas, she uses an ice cube, dye and cloth.

Another artist appearing at the festival is Dolan Geiman of Englewood, Colo. His specialty is creating collages depicting the desert out of hundreds of pieces of paper and metal he finds in abandoned places.

While browsing through the art, take a break and listen to some live music at the Hear Fort Worth and UTA West Stages. There will be a diverse music lineup featuring 50 performances from bands including Def Legend, Angel White, Poo Live Crew, the Inspiration Band, plus many more.

Attendees will also have a variety of drinks and food to munch on, such as barbecue, Tex-Mex, gourmet burgers and international cuisines. There will be five food courts.

The festival is an event for the whole family, so bring the kids and they can participate in interactive and hands-on activities. They can learn how to create nature journals and do leaf rubs,and can even take a drone course.

Details : April 10 to 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday on Main Street, Fort Worth. Free. Note: All food must be purchased with credit or debit cards; vendors will not accept cash.

