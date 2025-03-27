The Dallas Art Fair highlights importance of art amid social unrest

Art is in the eye of the beholder.

The age-old phrase is as timely as ever as the Dallas Art Fair quickly approaches in April. In many ways, the annual event is the pinnacle of arts month and an opportunity for gallerists and artists from Dallas, the U.S. and across the globe to sell their best work. This year, 91 exhibitors from New York, Milan, Japan and South Africa will show their work.

It’s also a moment to pause and reflect.

Heading into the fair this year, there’s been a dizzying number of changes, including the National Endowment for the Arts’ cancellation of its Challenge America grant, which has historically supported the arts in underserved communities, President Donald Trump’s executive orders banning DEI initiatives, international artists facing visa delays, Trump appointing himself board chair at the Kennedy Center and catastrophes like the L.A. wildfires.

Gallerists and artists from Dallas and across the U.S. say there’s an undeniable heaviness underlying the fair this year, and they have mixed feelings about it ranging from depression to defiance to an unwavering commitment to joy. But what they all agree upon is the role of art in speaking to the moment.

Kelly Cornell, director of the Dallas Art Fair, declined an interview but said in a written statement she’s excited for the fair to highlight artwork that represents diverse perspectives and backgrounds. This year, the fair will offer two curated walkthroughs spotlighting works from artists who are part of the African diaspora and Black-owned galleries and LGBTQ artists at the fair.

“Art has always played a pivotal role in society — reflecting our times, sparking dialogue and bridging cultures. It challenges perspectives, inspires change and unites communities in ways few other forms of expression can. As a cultural leader in Dallas, one of the nation’s largest, booming metropolitan hubs, we recognize that now more than ever, the arts are essential here."

Mixed Emotions

Artist Eli Ruhala's "Couple Dream" will be presented at the Dallas Art Fair this year. / Courtesy of Keijsers Koning A painting of two figures abstracted.

Bart Keijsers Koning owns a gallery under his own name in the Design District of Dallas, and his gallery has been invited to the Dallas Art Fair for a fifth year. Koning said he feels a different kind of mood this year because “rights are [being] taken away and lives are affected and threatened quite literally.”

“It's depressing, point blank,” he said.

Koning said he’s been speaking to artists he represents, many of whom identify as female or LGBTQ. “So I feel extremely responsible as far as being able to garner their voice, being able to see what I can do to make sure it doesn't disappear.”

On one hand, he feels helpless. On the other, Koning said he’s doing what he can to encourage empathy with people who may think differently than him. Either way, he said it can be exhausting.

He’s thought through the presentation of his fair booth and the politics of it, but Koning said he’s chosen not to shy away from art that might create ripples.

“That's my whole program, I can't be different other than just be a stubborn shin-kicker. That’s what I do,” he said.

Courtesy of Keijsers Koning Artist Eli Ruhala's "Couple Reading" will be displayed at the fair this year.

One of the artists that will be featured at Keijsers Koning’s booth this year is Texas Christian University graduate Eli Ruhala, whose work explores themes of love and his identity growing up queer in the South.

“That trust that the artist is holding onto the viewer, that pushes change, that pushes an element of acceptance, of normalizing,” Koning said.

This year, Luis De Jesus, who owns an L.A.-based gallery in his name, will also return as a gallerist to the Dallas Art Fair. He said L.A.’s recent wildfires have been top of mind.

De Jesus shut down his gallery for a few days due to the wildfires and had one of his artists, who was supposed to be opening a new show, stay with him while they were glued to the TV waiting for wildfire updates.

“We know so many artists in this community who are affected directly, and dealers as well,” he said.

The wars in Gaza and Ukraine have also been weighing on his mind, as well as the Trump administration’s deportation of immigrants and restrictions on abortion. However, De Jesus said he thinks the change in administration has “reawakened” the arts community about how it can contribute to the public conversation.

“It has been an empowering experience because, as I tell people, we're very fortunate to be a gallery that is independent from any sort of control. So we have that ability to set our own course, our own programing,” he said.

De Jesus said in many ways, his gallery’s art has been shaped by diversity.

“We continue to support artists of all different colors and genders and what have you and you know, [we] will again this year be showcasing primarily female artists or Black artists,” he said.

Courtesy of Luis De Jesus Los Angeles Evita Tezeno's "Big-boned Sally and Little Milton" will be on display at the Dallas Art Fair.

One of the artists represented by Luis De Jesus Los Angeles is Dallas-based Evita Tezeno, who makes vivid painted paper collage art.

Tezeno said though these are times of uncertainty and turmoil, she doesn’t let it affect her. On some level, it’s a form of survival for her as an artist because she can’t work from a place of distress.

She doesn’t feel the need to be a political artist speaking directly to the times we’re in. Instead, Tezeno wants to bring people back to the nostalgia of their childhoods when there were fewer screens and a focus on family.

“My place is to be a positive art evangelist that brings joy, I spread flowers. I’m almost like that fairy that you see tossing flowers along the way,” she said.

The fair’s history

Historically, the Dallas Art Fair – and Dallas itself – has sometimes been viewed as an exclusionary space for artists.

In the past, the fair has faced criticism for catering too heavily to the high end . And it was only last year that the fair invited its first Black-owned gallery from Dallas , Pencil on Paper.

In 2018, the co-founder of the fair John Sughrue told the News “There's room for improvement. Some artists in our community deserve far more attention and focus than they're getting. And I hope that we at the fair can help to change that."

Cornell took over leading the fair in 2016. She said that the fair showcases a diverse group of artists and is continually trying to expand representation through its dealers.

“Over the past five years, we’ve seen a significant shift in the diversity of our audience, which we attribute to the city's growth, our marketing efforts, and the emergence of a younger generation of collectors,” she wrote in an email.

Elías Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News People browse various galleries at the Dallas Art Fair at the Fashion Industry Gallery on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Dallas.

Tezeno is one of the Dallas artists who’s received attention, but only after she found representation and recognition in L.A. While it could be easy to feel bitter, she instead takes it all in stride.

“That happened to Erykah Badu, that happened to Norah Jones. That happened to a lot of different artists that grew up in this area and they didn't get applause until they were received in other venues,” she said. “It didn't make me feel any kind of way because it happened to everybody else. Why am I special?”

Tezeno’s approach to art tends to lean into escapism and fantasy. Meanwhile, others view art as a form of protest and social commentary.

De Jesus believes art can do it all.

“There comes the point where we do need to speak up, and we need to make our voices heard loudly so that we can at least try to effect some change. I think that’s one of the roles of art,” De Jesus said. “At the same time, I know artists who feel like they're not political artists in any sense, that what they can do best is actually to offer refuge in a way through their work to people, and I admire that, too.”

Koning feels similarly.

“I hate to say it, but I think it's a little bit of both,” he said. “And I think also Kelly [Cornell] has a very good sense of balancing the two.”

But, he said art is an opportunity to expand your mind and reflect in a way that helps you think more clearly.

“If we’re run by fear or just sheer panic, you shut down,” he said. “Whereas, if you are looking at a work and growing, that gives a certain calm, a certain sense of inner dialogue that is going to make you feel better. When you feel better, you make better decisions.”

Ultimately, the Dallas Art Fair is a marketplace where gallerists are looking to sell artwork and network. Booth fees are notoriously pricey at major art fairs and gallerists work hard to at least cover the cost of attending.

At the Dallas Art Fair, booths cost about $60 per square foot and booths range from about 10 x 11 to 30 x 30 feet, according to Cornell. That roughly equates to a range of about $6,600 to $54,000.

De Jesus said most gallerists prepare for the fair far in advance. Then, inevitably current events leading up to a fair can shift the conversation, but it’s hard to prepare for those dynamics.

“We just keep going and we always do our best. We try to put our best foot forward,” he said.

In the midst of it all, Koning said he’s trying to read the room and thoughtfully cut through the noise.

“I think that's something I did want to achieve with the booth, to kind of give it a calm recognition of what matters, what is important and what they find so threatening may not be a threat,” he said.

In just a few weeks, the fair’s doors will open and visitors can decide what it all means.

Details

April 10 (VIP preview) and April 11-13 (public days) at the Fashion Industry Gallery, 1807 Ross Ave., Dallas, Texas 75201

