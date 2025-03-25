No charges against Fort Worth Modern Arts Museum after child pornography allegations

A Tarrant County grand jury declined to take action against the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth or artist Sally Mann in a case of alleged child pornography at the museum, the district attorney’s office confirmed Tuesday.

But police and the museum still aren’t commenting on what’s next for the four photos that were confiscated months ago from Diaries of Home, a temporary exhibition at the museum.

The exhibition opened on Nov. 17 without any major blowback, but Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare called for an investigation into the images after The Dallas Express described some of the works as “pornographic.”

"The images of children reported in the media at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth are deeply disturbing. Sexual exploitation of a minor, including under the guise of ‘art,’ should never be tolerated,” O’Hare posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Jan. 8.

“I have full confidence in law enforcement to thoroughly investigate this matter and take appropriate action. I will always be committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of society, our children."

O’Hare couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Cultural Lightning Rod

Mann’s photos have been a cultural lightning rod since she first showed them more than 30 years ago. They depict her children in the nude on the family’s farm in Virginia. In one, melted Popsicle drips streak down her son’s torso and genitals. In another, one of her daughters is jumping on a picnic table without any clothes.

Critics praised the work, which has been exhibited across the United States and around the world in Tokyo, Berlin, Sydney and Brussels.

Others have protested her work. Evangelical broadcaster Vic Eliason called for a police investigation of the images in 1991 in Milwaukee, and in 1992, a writer in The New York Times Magazine called her work “ disturbing .”

Police and the Milwaukee County district attorney looked into the matter, but declined to take further action. Law enforcement never removed the photos from the Milwaukee Art Museum.

The news comes ahead of a major leadership change at the Modern as its longtime director prepares for retirement. Halona Norton-Westbrook will begin her position as the museum’s director in July.

Mann and Gagosian, the gallery that represents her, did not return a request for comment.

Gagosian also represents Deana Lawson and Richard Prince. Both artists’ work was included in an exhibition titled “Cowboy” at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, a neighboring museum in Fort Worth’s cultural district. The exhibition closed March 23.

That show was promoted as an effort to push against the stereotypical image of cowboys as white, straight, cisgender men by highlighting work from women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community.

But the show quietly closed days after it opened, with little explanation beyond a sign that said, “Darn! This area is closed.” The exhibition reopened, but the museum has never elaborated on what specific content prompted the closure.

