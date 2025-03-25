© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No charges against Fort Worth Modern Arts Museum after child pornography allegations

KERA | By Marcheta Fornoff
Published March 25, 2025 at 6:15 PM CDT
image of a sign for museum exhibition diaries of home
Marcheta Fornoff
Four images from the "Diaries of Home" were seized from the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth after public officials and a news site questioned whether they were child pornography.

A Tarrant County grand jury declined to take action against the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth or artist Sally Mann in a case of alleged child pornography at the museum, the district attorney’s office confirmed Tuesday.

But police and the museum still aren’t commenting on what’s next for the four photos that were confiscated months ago from Diaries of Home, a temporary exhibition at the museum.

The exhibition opened on Nov. 17 without any major blowback, but Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare called for an investigation into the images after The Dallas Express described some of the works as “pornographic.”

"The images of children reported in the media at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth are deeply disturbing. Sexual exploitation of a minor, including under the guise of ‘art,’ should never be tolerated,” O’Hare posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Jan. 8.

“I have full confidence in law enforcement to thoroughly investigate this matter and take appropriate action. I will always be committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of society, our children."

O’Hare couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Cultural Lightning Rod

Mann’s photos have been a cultural lightning rod since she first showed them more than 30 years ago. They depict her children in the nude on the family’s farm in Virginia. In one, melted Popsicle drips streak down her son’s torso and genitals. In another, one of her daughters is jumping on a picnic table without any clothes.

Critics praised the work, which has been exhibited across the United States and around the world in Tokyo, Berlin, Sydney and Brussels.

Others have protested her work. Evangelical broadcaster Vic Eliason called for a police investigation of the images in 1991 in Milwaukee, and in 1992, a writer in The New York Times Magazine called her work “disturbing.”

Police and the Milwaukee County district attorney looked into the matter, but declined to take further action. Law enforcement never removed the photos from the Milwaukee Art Museum.

The news comes ahead of a major leadership change at the Modern as its longtime director prepares for retirement. Halona Norton-Westbrook will begin her position as the museum’s director in July.

Mann and Gagosian, the gallery that represents her, did not return a request for comment.

Gagosian also represents Deana Lawson and Richard Prince. Both artists’ work was included in an exhibition titled “Cowboy” at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, a neighboring museum in Fort Worth’s cultural district. The exhibition closed March 23.

That show was promoted as an effort to push against the stereotypical image of cowboys as white, straight, cisgender men by highlighting work from women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community.

But the show quietly closed days after it opened, with little explanation beyond a sign that said, “Darn! This area is closed.” The exhibition reopened, but the museum has never elaborated on what specific content prompted the closure.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Tags
News Modern Art Museum of Fort WorthTarrant CountyKERA NewsArts Access
Marcheta Fornoff
Marcheta Fornoff is an arts reporter at KERA News. She previously worked at the Fort Worth Report where she launched the Weekend Worthy newsletter. Before that she worked at Minnesota Public Radio, where she produced a live daily program and national specials about the first 100 days of President Trump’s first term, the COVID-19 pandemic and the view from “flyover” country. Her production work has aired on more than 350 stations nationwide, and her reporting has appeared in The Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Report, Texas Standard, Sahan Journal and on her grandmother’s fridge. She currently lives in Fort Worth with her husband and rescue dog. In her free time she works as an unpaid brand ambassador for the Midwest.
See stories by Marcheta Fornoff
Related Content