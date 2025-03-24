Dallas Literary Festival bringing writers, workshops and more to SMU

This celebration of reading and writing marks its 50th anniversary with a slate of speakers, poetry readings, musical performances, caricature art and more.

Whether you want to learn how to be a better writer or tap into the minds of some of today’s leading authors, the festival has something for everyone who loves the written word.

Seminar topics include how to sell your story, writing retreats, and travel, fashion, food and sports writing.

Writers scheduled to speak include Alice Randall, MK Asante, A. Kendra Greene, Mag Gabbert and Tomi Adeyemi, who will deliver the closing remarks on April 3 at 4:45 p.m. Adeyemi is best known for her novel Children of Blood and Bone, which debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list and won numerous prizes.

An invitation-only VIP reception on April 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. will feature barbecue, a book signing and music under a tent on Southern Methodist University’s south lawn.

DETAILS: April 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and April 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Southern Methodist University. Free.

