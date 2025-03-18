Over 1,000 fans of zines, graphic prints, indie publishing visit Dallas Contemporary fair

Rosie Archer sipped her beer while browsing handmade zines at the Dallas Art Book Fair. A brown paper bag held her purchases: a sticker of Lain wearing transgender pride colors from the anime Serial Experiments Lain and a black t-shirt with yellow graphic text reading “Can Can Press.”

“I get the sense that there are a lot of people here like me,” she said.

This year marked the fourth time the annual two-day event has taken over the Dallas Contemporary. What was once the Dallas Contemporary Book Fair – a small zine fest with a light focus on publications – has now officially become the Dallas Art Book Fair. The event recognizes the intersection between art and publishing. That shift has coincided with remarkable growth. Today it stands as the gallery’s highest-attended event, drawing 1,600 visitors.

Steve Hamm / The Dallas Morning News Kenley Turner arranges a booth display to promote her brand, Ghost grl Studio, at the Dallas Contemporary's annual book fair showcasing art books and interaction with guest speakers at 161 Glass Street in Dallas on March 15, 2025.

The fair’s reach has expanded significantly, especially on the exhibitor side. This year, nearly 80 vendors attended from across Texas, multiple states and four different countries.

“We have a really strong, thriving Dallas zine and self-publishing community that's here,” Gino Dal Cin, senior development manager for the museum, said.

From photography books to anime zines, the fair showcased a range of cultures and perspectives, a focus that resonated with vendors like Nia Taylor Clark.

“Blacklit is a lot bigger than four walls,” she said.

Clark is the founder of the now-closed Blacklit bookstore, which had a mission to help the black community see themselves through literature. After facing a year of harassment , she was forced to shut down her physical location and she joined the Art Book Fair with a pop-up shop to keep her original mission alive.

“For a lot of the people attending the event, they don’t see this every day,” Clark said. “It was nice to give them just a taste of what it’s like to read diverse authors and to see the good in people and remember that everybody has a story worth telling.”

Steve Hamm / The Dallas Morning News George Trauth, center, and Lynn Witherspoon, both from Dallas, look through items available for sale at the Blacklit display as part of the Dallas Contemporary's annual book fair showcasing art books and interaction with guest speakers at 161 Glass Street in Dallas on March 15, 2025.

Among the international exhibitors was Can Can Press, a creative publishing and printing studio in Mexico City specializing in visual identity, editorial work and design projects.

Can Can Press regularly tables at book fairs worldwide. While co-founder Gabino Azuela was visiting small towns on a Texas road trip from Monterrey to SXSW with his childhood best friend, the team decided to pivot and make the Dallas Art Book Fair their final destination.

“I didn't know [who] was going to be the audience like in terms of what people consume here in Texas,” he said. “So it's been great. Honestly, like a lot of people already know the project.”

Their booth, filled with vibrant designs, attracted young graphic designers, illustrators and art collectors.

This was Can Can’s first book fair in Texas, and the warm reception boosted their confidence. Moving forward, they hope to build deeper connections with the Dallas art community and share a piece of Mexican culture.

“Our voice is actually being amplified through this,” Azuela said.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.