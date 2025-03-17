It’s spring festival season, when North Texas comes alive with art, music and culture

As warmer weather begins to roll into Dallas-Fort Worth, so do spring festivals. Celebrate art, music and culture at one of the many festivals starting in March across North Texas. From Holi to a renaissance fair to gardens and more, here is the guide to spring events across D-FW:



FORT WORTH AFRICAN AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC FESTIVAL

This festival showcases a lineup of award-winning artists from across North America celebrating the influence of African Americans in American Roots music and continuing their own cultural traditions.

DETAILS: March 15 from noon to 10 p.m. at Southside Preservation Hall, 1519 Lipscomb St., Fort Worth. Tickets range from $20 to $48.



DALLAS FESTIVAL OF COLORS

This is North Texas’ largest celebration of Holi. Every 30 minutes, there will be free color throws, along with contests, dance-offs, yoga, a tug of love, lots of giveaways and music performances. Indulge in this celebration of spring, colors and love.

DETAILS: March 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southfork Ranch, 3700 Hogge Drive, Parker. Tickets are $12.



DEEP ELLUM COMMUNITY ARTS FAIR

Deep Ellum, which traces its origin to over 150 years ago, has been home to art and culture for generations. This festival highlights artists, performers and entertainers from the community. There will be lots of exhibits, concerts and food for attendees to check out.

DETAILS: April 4-6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday on Crowdus Street, Dallas. Free.



SOUTH STREET ART FESTIVAL

This is the longest-running and only fine art festival in the Downtown Cultural Arts District in Arlington. Art lovers can stroll down South Street and admire a variety of original works.

DETAILS: April 4-6 from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday in the 300 to 500 blocks of East South Street, Arlington. Free.



SCARBOROUGH RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

Travel back in time to the days of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table at this eight-week festival. Joust against knights, wear your best 16th-century English garb and take part in the stately dances of the court.

DETAILS: April 5-May 26. Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival grounds, Waxahachie. $32 for single-day tickets, $14 for ages 5-12 when purchased online.



MAIN STREET FORT WORTH ARTS FESTIVAL

The largest arts festival in Texas will be held along 18 blocks in the heart of downtown Fort Worth. It will feature 219 artists and more than 50 musical acts, plus food, drinks and activities for kids.

DETAILS: April 10-13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street, Fort Worth. Free.



ARTS IN BLOOM

Experience a weekend full of art and enchantment set to satisfy all five senses. Explore boutiques, cafes, bars, galleries and restaurants throughout historic downtown McKinney. Listen to hours of live music while enjoying wine tastings and browsing art.

DETAILS: April 11-13 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. in downtown McKinney, 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney. Free.



DALLAS ARTS DISTRICT CHANGING PERSPECTIVES BLOCK PARTY

The Dallas Arts District is hosting its annual free family-friendly block party in celebration of Dallas Arts Month. There will be fun activities to participate in such as a community mural, gourmet food trucks and meet-and-greets with local artists. Bandaloop will perform.

DETAILS: April 13 from 3 to 8 p.m. in the Dallas Arts District. Free.



FESTIVAL OF JOY

The sixth annual celebration of Indian culture will take place in Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park. It features a parade, dancing, live performances, yoga, a free vegetarian feast, crafts, face painting and a chance to ask a monk questions.

DETAILS : April 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas. Free.



JAPANESE GARDEN SPRING FESTIVAL

This event is a collaboration between the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and the Fort Worth Japanese Society, filled with Japanese traditions, performances, shopping and cuisine. Learn about tea ceremonies and martial arts and enjoy a performance by the Cherry Blossom Children’s Choir.

DETAILS: April 26-27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fort Worth Botanical Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. Admission is $6 for children and $12 for adults.



LEWISVILLE COLORPALOOZA

Immerse yourself in the Lewisville art scene and admire temporary art installations using water, yarn, chalk and other media. Participate in hands-on art activities that include woven keychains, friendship bracelets, glow-in-the-dark paint and ceramic tiles.

DETAILS: April 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W Church St, Lewisville. Free.



MAYFEST

The biggest party in Fort Worth takes place on the banks of the Trinity River. There will be four days of live music, carnival rides, performing arts, pet adoptions, art and gift vendors, and festival food.

DETAILS: May 1-4 from 3:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 3:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Park, 2401 University Dr., Fort Worth. Free on Thursday and $7 for children and seniors and $12 for adults the rest of the weekend.



COTTONWOOD ART FESTIVAL

Since 1969, local artists have come together at scenic Cottonwood Park for a festival. Today, it is a signature art event that showcases almost 200 of the biggest artists in the country. While adults gaze at artwork, kids can go to the Artstop children’s area and participate in crafts.

DETAILS: May 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Cottonwood Park, 1321 W. Belt Line Road, Richardson. Free.



MAIN STREET FEST GRAPEVINE

This family-friendly festival takes place in Historic Grapevine. Spend the weekend enjoying carnival rides, engaging in craft beverage experiences and supporting local businesses.

DETAILS: May 16-18 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in downtown Grapevine. $5 for children and seniors and $10 for adults.

