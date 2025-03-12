Circus Vazquez to perform in Frisco, just in time for spring break

Nothing says family fun quite like a day under the big top. And Circus Vazquez is setting up its climate-controlled tent in Frisco, with up to three shows a day during its 17-day run.

The circus, which was founded in Mexico City in 1969 and crossed the border for its first performance in the United States in 1993, offers an animal-free show. So the focus is on the talents of the internationally renowned performers.

Among them are trapeze act the Flying Caceres, highlighted by Chilean star Paloma Torres and her stunning triple somersault; Russian artist, comedian, clown and handstand master Boris Nikishkin, who’s been performing since age 4; Parisian trapeze artist Alexander Lichner, who holds two Guinness World Records; Ethiopian acrobats Gonder Troupe, who mix juggling, hoop jumping, contortion, rope acts and other skills; and the Kung Fu Boys, who combine martial arts and acrobatics.

Along with about two hours of gravity-defying entertainment, guests can enjoy an array of carnival treats, including popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones and funnel cakes.

DETAILS: March 14-30 at Riders Field in Frisco. Admission is $30-$60 for adults, $15-$30 for kids ages 2-10. Free for younger kids. $100 for a family ticket for two adults and two children.

