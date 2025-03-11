Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Spring at the Silos is back with concerts, Easter egg hunts

For eight weekends, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Spring at the Silos will bring together a mix of live music, artisan pop-ups, and interactive activities.

Spring at the Silos in Waco will take place from Thursday through Saturday through April 26.

The event offers free events, such as artisan popups, live music and trivia. There are also ticketed rooftop experiences where guests can enjoy drinks and get the perfect photo-op, available from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Here’s a list of musical performances and artisan pop-ups to expect, along with additional special events:



March 7-8 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.: Guests can watch artisans demonstrate their craft live at the Silos. Art from Studio Orch, Michelle Boyd, Wendy Michelle Davis, and Merigold will be available for purchase.

March 14-15 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Live music from SUNNN, The Neumanns, Common Man, and Jake Dillon will take place on the lawn. Guests can participate in trivia games, as well.

March 21-22 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.: Prints from Kristin Douglas, Studio Orch, and Wendy Michelle Davis will be available for purchase.

March 28-29 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Guests can enjoy music from Molly Chapin, Grace Lilies, Cameron Allbright, Langley Cerovich, and SUNNN on the lawn. Trivia games will be available.

April 4-5 from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Attendees can watch Summer Delashaw, Blake Gore, and Michelle Boyd create their art. Prints will be available for purchase.

April 11-12 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Music from Jac with no K, From A to Z, Langley Cerovich, Lindsley Brothers, and Ethan Lynch will be the event’s musical feature. Trivia games will follow.

April 19 at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m.: Egg Hunt at the Silos will take place on the lawn where attendees can search for hidden surprises and more.

Guests also have the opportunity to visit the Silo’s newest addition: a flower shop Magnolia’s Flower Shoppe. This new space offers realistic faux bloom in a Joanna Gaines-esque setting.

The Shops at the Silos are at 601 Webster Ave., Waco.

