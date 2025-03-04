Shamrocks and a pot o’ fun: Greenville St. Patrick’s Day parade marks Irish extravaganza

Every year, St. Patrick’s Day promises a shamrockin’ good time filled with concerts, pub crawls, celebrations and parades across Dallas-Fort Worth. One of the biggest St. Paddy’s day celebrations is the Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival, which takes place along Greenville Avenue.

Here’s what you should know if you plan to attend the parade and festival in 2025, plus a shoutout to other fun events happening in North Texas around St. Patrick’s Day:

On the morning of March 15, the Greenville Avenue festivities will kick off with the 30th St. Paddy’s Day Dash Down Greenville. The route will take runners on a 5K race through Lower Greenville. The run starts at 8 a.m. at Energy Square Dallas.

At 11 a.m., the 44th annual parade will begin, starting at Blackwell Street and Greenville Avenue and ending at 2 p.m. on SMU Boulevard. The parade is expected to feature tons of parade floats, and bands will also be showcased.

Paradegoers can also check out the festival, which starts at 9 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m., along Lower Greenville Avenue.

It’s recommended for attendees to take an Uber, Lyft or other rideshare to the festivities or the DART train to the Lovers Lane or Park Lane stations.

DETAILS: The 44th Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be on March 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting at Blackwell Street and Greenville Avenue. Free.

DETAILS: The 30th St. Paddy’s Day Dash Down Greenville will be on March 15 at 8 a.m. and will start at Energy Square Dallas, 4925 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Registration is $44 to $54.

DETAILS: The Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Festival will be on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lower Greenville Avenue. Free.

Here are eight more St. Patrick’s events to get your green on at. Also, make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar as new events are often added.



