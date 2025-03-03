Honoring the Lone Star State: Best places to celebrate Texas Independence Day in North Texas

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and we’ve got a couple of big events marking Texas Independence Day.

Texfest, Carrollton’s annual celebration, will feature live music from the Dan Johnson Band, Tejano group Asalto and the Timothy James Acoustic Duo, along with a DJ set by Flexxas. Visitors can relax in a beer garden with food vendors and beer from several local breweries. There will also be a mechanical bull, a live longhorn, photo ops, free caricatures, arts and crafts, and more.

The next day, Grandscape in The Colony will host a celebration on the lawn with live country music by 4×4 Band and 90 Proof Country. Guests can also enjoy a mechanical bull, a vendor market, face painting and more. The event will end with a bang as fireworks light up the night sky at 7:45.

DETAILS: Texfest is March 1, from 3 to 9 p.m. in historic downtown Carrollton. Free admission.

DETAILS : Grandscape’s celebration is March 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grandscape in The Colony. Free admission.

Also, make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar as new events are often added.



Texas Independence Day, March 2, at 11 a.m. at Cowboy Chow in the AT&T Discovery District, 208 S. Akard St., Dallas.

Texas Independence Day Jam , March 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Billy Bob’s, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. Tickets start at $75.

, March 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Billy Bob’s, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. Tickets start at $75. Big Texas Bash — a Texas Independence Day Party, March 2, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Landmark Bar & Kitchen, 6621 Fossil Bluff Drive, Fort Worth. Free.

Texas Independence Day Sunday Funday, March 2, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Nodding Donkey, 2900 Thomas Avenue, Dallas. Free.

Lone Star Celebration, March 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at PGA District, 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco. Tickets are $99.

Texas Independence Day 5K, March 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2911 Lake Vista Dr., Lewisville. Registration is $35.

Note: Alyson Rodriguez also contributed to this report.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.