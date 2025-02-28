What to know about D-FW’s largest Holi Mela celebration

Get ready for a joyous day splashed with color, as North Texas’ largest Holi Mela celebration marks its 15th anniversary at SouthFork Ranch. The annual festival honors the ancient Hindu tradition of Holi, which marks the arrival of spring.

One of the festival’s more memorable aspects is the colorful powder that participants throw to spread joy and happiness, so choose your clothes with that in mind. It’s a good idea to bring a towel or other fabric to cover your car seat for the ride home, and to bring a transparent bag to protect your cellphone from the powder, which the festival will provide.

Dancers, drummers and cultural acts will perform on two stages to highlight the diversity of the community, and attendees can sample a variety of foods from local vendors. There will be contests and dance-offs, along with a tug-of-love (like tug-of-war, but friendlier), a photo booth, a dance circle, and a kids’ zone with face-painting, crafts and more.

Organizers stress that the nondenominational event, known for its spirit of inclusivity, is open to everyone.

DETAILS: March 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SouthFork Ranch in Parker. Tickets start at $12. Free for children 10 or younger and college students with an ID.

