Where to celebrate Ramadan in North Texas

As Ramadan begins and Eid approaches, Dallas-Fort Worth will host a series of events that bring together tradition and festivities from Feb. 28 through March 29. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and observed by Muslims worldwide as a time for fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

Some of the ways that Ramadan and Eid are celebrated is through bazaars and markets. The Grand Ramadan Bazaar in Plano will offer opportunities for shopping, eating and entertainment. More than 60 vendors from Pakistan and the Indian subcontinent will sell clothing, home decor and other gifts. Iftar treats such as chai, breads, cheeses and fresh vegetables also will be available. Entertainment will include a story time, music, workshops and other activities for children and adults. The Grand Ramadan Bazaar will take place at the Crystal Banquet Hall.

The hall is also hosting an Eid Bazaar on March 28. It will feature vendors selling the latest party wear from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh as well as jewelry, purses, Islamic art and Eid decor. At the end of Ramadan on March 29-30, the hall will throw a Grand Chand Raat that will have rides, ice cream, mehndi (henna), chooriya (bracelets) and clothing.

Details : March 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Crystal Banquet Hall, 6300 Independence Parkway, Plano. Free.

Here are three more ways to celebrate Ramadan in Dallas-Fort Worth. Also, make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar as new events are often added.



Texas Suhoor Fest , March 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. at Wyndham DFW Airport, 4205 W Pioneer Dr., Irving. Free.

, March 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. at Wyndham DFW Airport, 4205 W Pioneer Dr., Irving. Free. Suhoor Fest, March 8 at 11 p.m. at 1701 Cadiz St., Dallas. Free.

March 8 at 11 p.m. at 1701 Cadiz St., Dallas. Free. Biggest Chand Raat Eid , March 29-30 from noon to midnight at Serene Event Center, 2060 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. Free.

