Dallas’ Main Street Garden Park gets a snow day, courtesy of Yellowstone Country

Dallasites showed up Wednesday to experience snow in Main Street Garden Park. The man-made snow was brought in courtesy of Montana’s Yellowstone Country as part of an effort to promote the region as a travel destination.

Executive director Robin Hoover was there with her team to promote Yellowstone Country, which ordered 30,000 pounds of snow, made locally by Emergency Ice.

“Dallas has always shown up in our research as a viable target market for us, so we thought it would be really fun for us to come down and show what the season that we are currently in is like to people and to plant the idea of hopefully coming up to visit us for a winter adventure,” Hoover said.

Elías Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News Children and their families play in the snow during an event hosted by Montana’s Yellowstone Country at Main Street Garden Park in downtown Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

A blanket of snow covered a small corner of the park, where about 30 excited kids played as the event kicked off. Snowballs flew through the air, children raced down the tiny snow hill on green sleds, and a few took time to create snow angels and build snowmen.

One mother-daughter duo, Schneta and Savannah Antwine, heard about the event on the radio and wanted to see what it was all about.

“My daughter Savannah loves the snow, so we wanted to come out and have a little snowball fight today,” Schneta said. “This event is fun because we don’t really get to experience snow like this every day in Dallas.”

Elías Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News A snowman is seen during an event hosted by Montana’s Yellowstone Country at Main Street Garden Park in downtown Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

According to Hoover, about 4% of travelers to the Yellowstone Country region are from Texas. There is a three-hour direct flight from DFW Airport to Bozeman, Montana, so it’s possible for Dallas residents to visit easily.

“Even though we are showcasing winter, that is just one of the seasons,” Hoover said. “It truly is a destination for anyone of any age, ethnicity, nationality and ability. If high exhilaration and adventure isn’t your thing, we have the quiet side of winter and summer and activities that fit with that. There’s something for everyone.”

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.