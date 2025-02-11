Snow expected in downtown Dallas on Feb. 12 as part of free event

Even though there isn’t snow in the forecast this week, there will be snow tomorrow, Feb. 12, in downtown Dallas.

Montana’s Yellowstone Country is bringing 30,000 pounds of snow to Main Street Garden Park, near the corner of Harwood and Main streets, as part of its marketing effort to promote the region to North Texans as a travel destination.

The event is free, and attendees can play in the snow and learn more about travel to Montana.

“When Texans think of Montana, I’d wager it’s Montana’s Yellowstone Country they picture,” said Robin Hoover, executive director of Montana’s Yellowstone Country.

Yellowstone Country, in south central Montana, encompasses the five counties of Gallatin, Park, Sweet Grass, Stillwater and Carbon, along with Yellowstone National Park.

The region has a plethora of activities that include Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, downhill skiing, sleigh rides, snowmobiling, dog sledding, hot springs and ice climbing.

Details: Feb. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Main Street Garden, 1902 Main St., Dallas. Free.

