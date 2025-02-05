Fun activities in North Texas that don’t involve drinking

Looking for fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth that don’t involve drinking? From fascinating museums to thrilling sports games to scenic parks perfect for a day outdoors, there are plenty of exciting ways to enjoy North Texas, no drinks required. Here are six unique activities to do in D-FW that don’t involve alcohol, perfect for a date night or hanging out with friends.



ACROSS THE BOARD

Become a real-life game piece at this exhibition at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. You can explore and learn about geography, prehistory, flora and fauna, world oceans, and technology while playing a life-sized board game.

Details : Through July 27. Across the Board is open during museum hours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, 1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth. Across the Board is included with museum admission.



VALLEY HOUSE GALLERY AND SCULPTURE GARDEN

FREE Spend hours touring this hidden gem founded over 50 years ago in Far North Dallas. The collection was started by Donald and Peggy Vogel in 1953 when they bought six acres of land with the intention of dedicating the space to fine art. The gallery has earned international acclaim for its exceptional exhibitions of Impressionist, Post-Impressionist and contemporary art, as well as its stunning sculpture garden.

Details : Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 6616 Spring Valley Road, Dallas. Free.



THE FLORAL BAR

Skip the bar and head to the Floral Bar for one of its signature craft nights. Discover the art of creating a stunning floral arrangement that perfectly matches the night’s theme. Some themes include the business’ annual Galentine’s Craft Night, boogie blooms, prom and disco cowgirl.

Details : Open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 175 Miron Dr., Southlake. Check the website for class schedules and prices.



THE COOKERY DALLAS

If you're tired of not knowing how to cook, why not sign up for one of The Cookery's many classes? Each session focuses on teaching you how to prepare a three-course meal and craft a delicious cocktail. Some upcoming cooking classes include Bourbon Street, Tour of the Mediterranean, Passage to India and Pasta Extravaganza.

Details : Classes occur throughout the week at 1130 Dragon St., Dallas. Classes are $125.



GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

If you ever wanted to be on a game show, here is your chance to make that dream come true. Face off against your friends and play survey battles, spin and solve, and more.

Details : Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 4887 Alpha Road, No. 250, Farmers Branch. $35.95-$37.95 per person.



ANOTHER ROUND

Put your putting skills to the test on this colorful mini golf course with 18 whimsical holes. Not into golf? No worries. Try your hand at duffleboard, pickleball, cornhole and other fun games.

Details : Open Monday-Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 660 Fort Worth Ave., Suite 100, Dallas. $18 for unlimited mini golf.

