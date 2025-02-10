Dallas Arboretum celebrates 40th anniversary of Dallas Blooms

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden invites North Texans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Dallas Blooms, its dazzling annual display of nature and color. The floral festival, which has the theme of “Outside the Ordinary” this year, is the largest of its kind in the Southwest. There will be over 500,000 spring blooming bulbs, with 350,000 of those composed of tulips, hyacinths, azaleas and daffodils.

"Dallas Blooms is more than just a festival; it's a celebration of nature’s beauty, community connection and artistic inspiration," says Sabina Carr, president and chief executive of the Dallas Arboretum. "This year, with the addition of Seward Johnson’s magnificent sculptures, extended evening hours and hands-on activities, we’re offering guests a chance to experience the garden in extraordinary new ways."

Johnson is known for his life-size bronze statues that depict real-life people. Some of his most well-known statues include “Forever Marilyn” and “Unconditional Surrender.” Johnson’s monumental metal sculpture “Crossing Paths” will be leaving New Jersey for the first time for its appearance in Dallas. It will be featured alongside other works amongst the booms.

Courtesy of Matt Yao Seward Johnson’s sculptures will be on display at the 40th Dallas Blooms festival.

Other festival highlights include weekend chef demos, creative arts and fitness classes, and live piano performances every weekend at noon in Jeanne’s Pavilion.

Details : Feb. 22 through April 13 at the Dallas Arboretum. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25.95 for adults, $21.95 for ages 2-12 and free for children under 2.

