Gather up your gal pals and check in for Galentine’s Day fun at the Sweet Tooth Hotel

Looking for a way to celebrate the love for your female friendships this Valentine's Day? How about a Galentine's Day outing with the girls?

So, what’s Galentine’s Day, you ask? Well, a quick glance at the internet says that Galentine's Day originates from the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. In the show, Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) skips the traditional Valentine's Day hoopla and chooses instead to celebrate the holiday with her female friends on February 13.

Leslie calls it "only the best day of the year!"

We couldn't agree more, Leslie.

A great way to celebrate the day is with a trip to the Sweet Tooth Hote l with the girlies. If you didn't know already, the Sweet Tooth Hotel isn't a real hotel, but an interactive art exhibit that invites guests to check into rooms featuring works designed by different artists.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, Sweet Tooth is hosting a sweet Galentine's Day event .

TA Visuals/Sweet Tooth Hotel Enjoy craft cocktails at Sweet Tooth Hotel's Stay Sweet Cocktail Lounge.

The night of fun includes:



A music set from DJ LUV SSIK . Dance the night away while this Dallas-based DJ spins all your favorites – everything from pop to hip-hop.



. Dance the night away while this Dallas-based DJ spins all your favorites – everything from pop to hip-hop. Enjoy specialty craft cocktails in the Stay Sweet Cocktail Lounge. Sip on a Pink Lemonade Cosmo; a Kiwi'ing Me Softly that's made with rum, coconut, kiwi and a rock candy garnish; or better yet – a Bubble Duckie. It's tequila, cherry basil shrub soda and lemon juice served in a bathtub with a rubber duckie.



Stop by Nina Berenato 's Bracelet Bar and Hawley Trucker ’s Hat Bar. The local vendors will be on hand with goodies for purchase.



Courtesy of Sweet Tooth Hotel Check out the custom art by Risa Iwanski Culbertson in the Dreamland exhibition.

Best of all, your ticket gives you admission to Sweet Tooth Hotel's newest immersive art installation, Dreamland. Stroll through nine gallery spaces or "rooms," each designed by a different artist. There's an imaginary bakery by crochet designer Twinkie Chan . Her room is filled with crocheted pastries such as doughnuts, eclairs, pies and even a multilayer cake. Artist Risa Iwasaki Culbertson' s installation welcomes visitors with magical forests, growing grass, tea and treats. And no hotel is complete without a fitness center. Take a spin on a bright pink stationary bike in a quirky, colorful gym.

This one is sure to be a sellout, so be sure to reserve your tickets early.

Details: Feb. 13 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Sweet Tooth Hotel, 1511 Elm Street #100, Dallas. $20-$30. This event is for ages 21 and older.

Don't forget to check out the Go See DFW calendar for other Galentine's Day events in our area. Here are five that we've hand-picked for you.

Galentine’s Day Rock N Shop , Feb. 15 from noon-4 p.m., The Guitar Sanctuary, 2625 129 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney. Free. Details

Galentine’s Day at The Bar at the Stoneleigh , Feb. 13 from 6-8 p.m., The Bar at the Stoneleigh Hotel, 2927 Maple Ave., Dallas. $54. Details

El Corazón Exhibition , Feb. 1- March 8. Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther, Dallas. Free. Details

Galentine’s Day Market , Feb. 16 from noon-4 p.m., Lockwood Distilling Company, 506 Lockwood Dr., Suite A, Richardson,. Free. Details

Galentine’s Petals & Pages: Flower Arranging and Book Discoveries , Feb. 15 from 6-8 p.m., Dallas Farmers Market - Storytellers Bookshop, 920 South Harwood St., Dallas. $102. Details

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.