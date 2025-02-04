Bill Gates, Mark Cuban team up for D-FW event on Feb. 7

Businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates will take part in the Dallas Museum of Art’s Arts and Letters Live series , joining fellow billionaire Mark Cuban for a discussion about Gates’ new memoir, Source Code: My Beginnings.

In 1975, Gates co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Paul Allen, becoming a pioneer in the personal computer revolution of the 1970s and ’80s. He famously dropped out of Harvard at age 20 to pursue his dreams with Microsoft. Gates left the company in 2008 to dedicate more time to his charitable work at the Gates Foundation.

Source Code, which is scheduled to be released Feb. 4, tells the story of Gates before he became a tech titan, touching on his childhood, his family life, his struggles to fit in, and his discovery of the burgeoning world of computer programming and PCs.

Cuban, who was formerly the principal owner of the Dallas Mavericks and retains a minority stake in the team, earned his fortune through the sale of Broadcast.com to Yahoo in 1999, at the height of the dot-com boom. The serial entrepreneur is co-owner of 2929 Entertainment and has been a regular on the ABC reality TV show Shark Tank.

DETAILS : Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Eisemann Center in Richardson. $50-$80 for a ticket and a copy of the book.

