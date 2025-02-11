Grapevine Vintage Railroad kicks off 2025 season with Valentine’s Day wine ride

The Grapevine Vintage Railroad is opening its 2025 season with a Sweetheart Wine Train on Valentine’s Day. Couples on the Feb. 14 train will get two glasses of Texas wine in a souvenir glass, plus snacks and a rose for the ladies for $56 per person. Guests can make it a double date by booking a table for four ($395 per table), which includes a hot meal, three glasses of wine and the roses.

Rich Skies LLC/Rich Skies LLC The Grapevine Vintage Railroad offers special event trains throughout the year, in addition to its regular routes.

Regular excursions on the GVRR’s 1920s-era coaches will follow on Feb. 15. Those include the Cotton Belt Route, which begins in Grapevine’s Historic Main Street District and travels through six Tarrant County cities before arriving at the Fort Worth Stockyards, where riders have time to explore before their return trip. The Grapevine Bear Creek Short Line offers a 45-minute excursion through four Tarrant County communities before returning to Grapevine. The Stockyards Trinity River Excursion, which departs from the Historic Stockyards Station in Fort Worth, features a 45-minute ride before returning to the Stockyards.

Several special event trains are also offered throughout the year, including:



March 14: Kiss Me I’m Irish Express

Kiss Me I’m Irish Express April 20: Easter Bunny Express

Easter Bunny Express May 11: Mother’s Day Special

Mother’s Day Special May 26: Memorial Day Trains

Memorial Day Trains June 15: Father’s Day Special

DETAILS: The season begins Feb. 14 and runs through Dec. 30. Ticket prices vary.

