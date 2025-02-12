Winter Glow Fest: a Valentine’s wonderland for the whole family

If you’re looking for a family-friendly Valentine’s Day event, the Mesquite Arts Council is pairing a winter wonderland with glow-in-the-dark fun.

The Mesquite Arts Council is pairing a winter wonderland with glow-in-the-dark fun for a family-friendly Valentine’s Day event. All 40,000 square feet of the Mesquite Arts Center will transform for Winter Glow Fest, a free community event with an emphasis on the arts.

During the evening, attendees can enjoy Valentine’s workshops, glow installations and performances by DJ Storm and Helium Queens.

There will also be an opening reception for North Texas artist Phil Samson, whose exhibition “Synapse Synchronicity” will be on display in the main gallery. Samson’s artwork includes wall sculptures of reimagined hybrid biological forms that also glow in the dark. Samson will take part in a meet-and-greet workshop.

Other highlights include vendors curated by Hecho con Amor and cookie sales from Girl Scout Troop 7660.

The event will help kick off the Mesquite Arts Center’s 30th year of operation.

DETAILS : Winter Glow Fest is Feb. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mesquite Arts Center, 1527 N. Galloway Ave., Mesquite. Free.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.