Let the good times roll at these 6 North Texas Mardi Gras celebrations

It’s time to get out the purple beads, take a bite of the king cake and let the good times roll. Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday as it’s also known, falls on March 4 this year, but many of the festivities get underway the weekend before.

Check out these six great Mardi Gras celebrations we’ve found that are happening around North Texas.

Legacy Hall Celebrate the spirit of New Orleans with stilt walkers, fortune tellers, photo ops and live music at Legacy Hall in Plano

7Th ANNUAL MARDI GRAS PARTY AT LEGACY HALL

Legacy Hall in Plano hosts a daylong New Orleans-inspired party that includes fortune tellers, stilt walkers, showgirls and face painters. Enjoy live music all day from the Bobby Falk Brass Band, the Unfaded Brass Band, the Freeloaders and the Big Ass Brass Band. And be sure to come hungry. You can sample New Orleans specialties like beignets, po boys, jambalaya and hurricanes from the 20-plus restaurants and bars in the hall. This is an all-ages event.

March 1, 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Lexus Box Hall at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. Tickets range from $0-$250. Details

OAK CLIFF MARDI GRAS PARADE

Head to Oak Cliff to see colorful floats, marching bands and drill teams for the annual Mardi Gras parade. The parade is expected to draw large crowds, so sure to arrive early to grab a spot. And speaking of “spot,” parking will also be at a premium. Event organizers recommend using public transportation, shared rides or biking to get to the parade.

March 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. The parade steps off near the Kessler Theater on West Davis Street, traveling along West Davis to conclude in the Bishop Arts District. Free. Details



MARDI CRAWL LIVE!

Texas Live is bringing Bourbon Street to North Texas. Grab some beads and enjoy live music, drink specials, custom bourbon-inspired cocktails and authentic Cajun food at this Mardi Gras-inspired event. General admission includes two drink tokens and a Mardi Gras swag bag. Food packages and VIP admission are also available. This event is for ages 21 and over.

March 1 at 1 p.m., Texas Live, 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington. Tickets range from $10-$35. Details



Anja Schlein/Special Contributor/The Dallas Morning News Krewe of Barkus celebrates its 23rd annual Mardi Gras Dog Parade March 2.

23rd ANNUAL KREWE OF BARKUS PARADE

Far from a run-of-the-mill Mardi Gras parade, this family-friendly event in McKinney features dozens of costumed pooches and promises to be a spectacle of canines and creativity. The theme for this year’s parade is “Out of This World: From Astronauts to Aliens” and features awards for best costume, most creative and best dog-owner combo. The event also includes vendor booths and activities.

March 2 from 12:30 to 4 p.m., Dr. Glenn Mitchell Memorial Park, 300 W. Louisiana St., McKinney. Free. Details



MARDI GRAS AT TRADERS VILLAGE

Traders Village in Grand Prairie is rolling up Cajun Fest and Mardi Gras into one fun-filled event. Enjoy zydeco bands, stilt walkers, a parade, rides and, of course, plenty of crawfish. Come early and shop goods from 3500 vendors.

March 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Traders Village, 2602 Mayfield Road, Grand Prairie. $6 admission, $14.99-$19.99 for all-day ride wristband. Details

BIG BEADS FAT TUESDAY PARTY

Grab some beads at Sambuca's annual Mardi Gras party in Plano. The evening includes music from four DJs, table and bottle service, Mardi Gras favors and a Louisiana-inspired menu. Free admission if you RSVP and arrive before 6:30 p.m. This event is for ages 21 and over.

March 4, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Sambuca 360, 7200 Bishop Road, Plano. Tickets range from $0-$120. Details

