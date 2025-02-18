Horror take center stage with ‘Last Podcast on the Left’ show in Grand Prairie

If you’re interested in horror, UFOs, cults, serial killers, conspiracy theories, the occult, creepypastas and other macabre topics, then this live show should be in your wheelhouse.

The Last Podcast on the Left has been around since 2011, with a name inspired by the 1972 horror film The Last House on the Left. Hosted by Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski and Ed Larson, the shows explore real and imagined horror in an irreverent way. Topics have included bigfoot, Jeffrey Dahmer, Jonestown, war crimes, the Illuminati, cannibalism and spontaneous human combustion. Somehow, they always find a way to laugh at these darker aspects of humanity.

The podcasters first took their show on the road in 2018, so they’ve been doing these live shows for a while and have a knack for interacting with an audience and keeping the crowd engaged as they dive down assorted rabbit holes.

Whether you’re a skeptic or a true believer, this one-night-only show in Grand Prairie should satisfy your bloodlust.

DETAILS: Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie. $34-$65.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.