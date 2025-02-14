Love cars? Catch AutoRama, North Texas Auto Expo in Dallas

Rev up your engines, because a pair of major auto shows are rolling into Dallas.

The 65th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts AutoRama is first out of the gate, bringing hundreds of custom cars, classics, hot rods, trucks and more to Dallas Market Hall. Highlights will include Barbie’s pink Cadillac convertible parade car, a tribute to Evel Knievel featuring some of his famous vehicles, and appearances by former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Dorsett (Feb. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.) and hip-hop legend and Paris Olympics hype master Flavor Flav (Feb. 15 from 2 to 5 p.m.).

After you’ve had a few days to catch your breath, head to downtown Dallas for the North Texas Auto Expo, where several major automakers will show off their latest models. A Ride and Drive Event will let visitors test drive select vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep, and guests can also ride around an indoor test track in electric vehicles from Ford, BMW, Audi, Chevrolet and Mercedes-Benz. Classic cars will also be on display.

DETAILS: The O’Reilly Auto Parts AutoRama is Feb. 14 from 3 to 8 p.m., Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dallas Market Hall in Dallas. Admission is $27, $8 for children ages 6-12 and free for younger kids. Discount tickets ($25 and $7) are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

DETAILS: The North Texas Auto Expo is Feb. 20-22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Advance tickets are $7.50 for Feb. 20, $10 for Feb. 21 and $14 for Feb. 22-23. Children 12 and younger get in free when accompanied by an adult. Weekend tickets are $15 at the gate.

