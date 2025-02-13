Inside the AMC show filming in Dallas

Inside the PM Lounge, a swanky nightclub in Knox-Henderson, the scene was about to begin. “Mist is good. We’re ready,” said a crew member, fanning the air with a clapperboard.

“Quiet on set,” the director called out. “Three, two, one, action!”

It was a Friday morning in late January, and the club was the site of a shoot for the second season of Surviving the Cartel, a crime drama that debuted independently in 2022 and was recently picked up by AMC, the network also behind Breaking Bad and its spinoff, Better Call Saul.

AMC / 202304187 Assistant Director Kais Marz (center) talks to show runner Ely Bams (right) during the lunch break of filming of Surviving the Cartel, an AMC series, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at PM Lounge in Dallas.

“To have the backing of AMC, it’s unbelievable,” said Ely Bams, the show’s director and creator, a few days before production began.

Surviving the Cartel chronicles the lives of those implicated and ensnared by cartel activity through three parallel storylines: a Silicon Valley executive turned cartel kingpin, a detective in El Paso’s borderlands grieving his daughter’s death to a fentanyl addiction and a farmer whose family has been splintered by cartel violence then later by an American family separation policy.

The show, Bams said, is less focused on depicting the violence of cartels and more concerned with the psychological toll the criminal organizations inflict on those from the bottom (the farmer) to the top (the kingpin). “All of them are trying to survive,” he said, invoking the series’ title. Season two, which is being shot at locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Mexico, is expected to be released in July.

World-building aside, the shoots unfolding in the PM Lounge on that Friday in January were relatively contained, with the club mainly standing in for a sports pub in El Paso.

Actor Dennis O’Neill sat at the club’s bar in a long khaki coat, appropriate for his role as the detective, Frank Harper, who has turned to heavy drinking in his grief. “My father and all my uncles and aunts on my father’s side were alcoholics,” said O’Neill before the take. “I know the life.”

In the background during the scene, extras pantomimed conversation, while others paced around. “It feels like a catwalk,” said Letty Ureste, one of the background actors, in between takes. “You’re a lot more self-conscious because you’re walking but also trying to be mindful of the camera,” Lauren Melton, another extra, chimed in.

Assistant director Kais Marz darted around the set, keeping stock of how much time the production had before a hard exit at 6 p.m.

“You’re kind of always three steps ahead of what’s actually going on because if you just wait for the moment then it’s ‘Cut!’ moving onto the next scene,” he said. “You have no time to not be present.”

On a plush maroon couch near the entrance, Anthony Whitehead pored over his lines for a later scene.

He had broken a six-year acting hiatus for this shoot. Bams, whom he previously worked with, called him to consider playing an alternative medicine specialist who tries to help the detective with his alcohol abuse.

“I’m glad I’m back into it,” Whitehead said, adding that in his excitement he had come to the nightclub a day before, before realizing he mixed up the times.

An additional scene for a later episode was also shot at PM Lounge that Friday to convey a lush night club setting in Saint-Tropez, on the French Riviera. A cover page of Le Parisien was placed on top of a Dallas Morning News stack to signal the French locale.

The outside world seemed unaware of the frenzy of activity happening inside the club.

Next door, at the Rancher Hat Bar, employee Sophie Lindsey-Gilles did a double take when hearing about the shoot. Through the window of the shop, a large truck could be seen in front of PM Lounge but no other telltale sign of a network-backed production.

“We had no idea it was going on, but it’s cool,” Lindsey-Gilles said. As a fan of Narcos and other crime family shows, she may just check out this series too.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.