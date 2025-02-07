Dallas veteran recounts being in Vietnam during Tet Offensive in Apple TV+ documentary

When John Bagwell was shipped off to Vietnam during the war, he was told he’d be safe. After all, he was a DJ. His job was to keep soldiers’ morale high, not to fight.

Bagwell’s tour of duty took a turn as a wave of bloody, surprise attacks targeted cities in South Vietnam, an operation later dubbed the Tet Offensive.

The American Forces radio station where he worked in Hue was attacked. Of the disc jockeys and production personnel there, several were captured and others were killed. Bagwell was the only one to escape.

The 76-year-old Dallas veteran revisited those harrowing days for the recent Apple TV+ docuseries Vietnam: The War That Changed America, which weaves archival war footage with first-hand accounts from former American and Viet Cong soldiers.

“I spent about two days hiding out behind enemy lines,” Bagwell said in an interview with The Dallas Morning News. “There were probably at least a dozen times — six times by the North Vietnamese that were shooting at me — that I should have died. Another six times by the Americans because [they] didn’t realize that I was behind enemy lines.”



Good morning, Vietnam

Before the war, Bagwell was interested in a broadcasting career. So when he joined the Army, he asked to be a radio announcer.

The artists who dominated his station’s airwaves included pop band The Association, soul singer Otis Redding and Bobby Vinton, whose “Coming Home Soldier” was a big hit among the troops.

Courtesy of John Bagwell Dallas veteran John Bagwell appeared in episode two of the Apple TV+ documentary "Vietnam: The War That Changed America."

Bagwell developed a sort of camaraderie with his listeners, fellow soldiers stationed around An Khê, where he was based.

“When I arrived, I weighed about 108 pounds, and one of the other disc jockeys started to make fun of me and called me the scrawny thing,” he said. “We had a little skit going on the radio about me being skinny.”

To this day, some veterans recall the sound of his voice, he said.

Once, 15 years ago at a military event in Abilene, a former helicopter pilot approached Bagwell and brought up the skinny quips, Bagwell said. The pilot told Bagwell he laughed so hard that he almost wrecked a helicopter he was flying.

“I’m sitting there thinking, how in the world is this going to look that a half-a-million-dollar helicopter goes down in the middle of the jungle because some disc jockey was cracking a joke?” Bagwell said.



Being in Hue during the attack

Bagwell was working on a weekday afternoon radio show in An Khê when, on Jan. 30, 1968, he received orders to go north to a coastal city called Hue to launch a new radio station. As he described in the documentary, the city was “a sleepy backwater.”

The Tet Offensive changed that. At one point, when the fighting reached the radio station, Bagwell came face-to-face with a young Vietnamese soldier. The soldier had a gun. Bagwell also had a gun and pulled the trigger and shot him.

“The Army teaches you how to kill, but they don’t teach you how to feel after you’ve killed,” Bagwell told The News. “It weighs heavily on me that I killed a guy — a kid — that had a mama and daddy just like I had a mama and daddy. If I hadn’t killed him, he would have killed me.”

Reflecting on the war, what often strikes Bagwell is how young he and his fellow soldiers were.

“We were all 18, 19, 20 years old. We were supposed to be fighting a war and most of us just wanted to have a date and go back home,” he said. “I wanted to go to college, get an education. Next thing I wound up being in Vietnam.”

“At the time I was a kid, I was really doing what I would call a patriotic duty. I didn’t think a lot about it. That was just kind of what I thought you ought to do,” he said.

In retrospect, he said: “Is it a war that we should have ever gotten into? Probably not.”

The documentary’s release coincides with the 50th anniversary of Saigon’s fall, which effectively marked the end of the war in 1975.

Vietnam veterans returned to a country unhappy with the war, according to Bagwell. There were stories about vets being called “baby killers” and being spat on. True or not, it’s a far cry from the reception Bagwell said he now receives concerning his military service.

“I can wear a hat that says that I was in Vietnam and walk into an IHOP or a Cracker Barrel. Quite often, somebody will thank me for my service and buy my meal. That never happened 50 years ago,” he said.

Overall, he’s proud of the role he played in motivating the troops.

He knows some veterans reluctant to discuss the war, including a cousin who has spoken “maybe three or four words about Vietnam in the 50 years since,” he said.

But he has never had a problem talking about it. He started doing so when he came back to America and will continue to share his story.

