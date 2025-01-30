‘For They Endured’ screening at the South Dallas Cultural Center

The South Dallas Cultural Center is kicking off Black History Month with an afternoon of film, music and community discussion . The centerpiece of the event will be a screening of Kamica King’s short documentary film For They Endured, which explores the contributions of Black women in music therapy.

King, a singer-songwriter and music therapist who has worked with the city of Dallas’ Community Artist Program, is making her directorial debut with the film. She is the founder of Musically Me Unlimited, a musical empowerment program for youths of color. She also launched the music-centered wellness company King Creative Arts Expressions.

Moderator Errika Flood Moultrie will lead a post-screening discussion about the film. She is the founder and chief executive of Connections Multiplied, Too, which aims to elevate the nonprofit sector by supporting Black women in leadership roles.

King will also give a musical performance at the event, which is sponsored by the city of Dallas’ Office of Arts and Culture, the South Dallas Cultural Center and King Creative Arts Expressions.

DETAILS : Feb. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the South Dallas Cultural Center in Dallas. $20.

