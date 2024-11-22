Fort Worth launches new animal shelter program, resources page to help veterans

When he started his new role with Fort Worth in May, Joaquin Castillo pledged to help veterans any way he could. Today, he believes he’s hit the ground running.

As the city’s first veterans affairs officer and a U.S. Army veteran himself, Castillo was charged with streamlining services and compiling accessible resources for the estimated 44,000 veterans living in Fort Worth.

“A lot of big things are coming to the city of Fort Worth, and we’re going full steam ahead,” Castillo said.

In his first six months on the job, Castillo has helped spearhead two new veterans-focused initiatives: a resources webpage and P.A.W.S. for Patriots.

Alberto Silva Fernandez / Fort Worth Report Veterans Affairs Officer Joaquin Castillo pictured May 23, 2024, at the new City Hall at 100 Energy Way.

The latter is a program that partners the Veterans Affairs office with the city’s Animal Care and Control department to benefit both veterans and shelter animals. P.A.W.S. for Patriots “empowers veterans through therapeutic volunteer opportunities, career pathways and vital resources — all while improving the lives of shelter animals,” according to the city’s website promoting the program.

The program, which officially launched Nov. 16, offers veterans the opportunity to work with shelter animals in a variety of volunteer capacities. Currently, the program focuses on traditional fostering, where veterans provide a temporary home to shelter animals waiting for permanent adoption, and the Ruck & Roll Day Out program, which pairs veterans with high-energy dogs for single-day outdoor activities like park visits or trail walks.

In 2025, P.A.W.S. for Patriots will expand to include a volunteer program that allows veterans to train shelter dogs in skills that prepare them for adoption.

It will also include a boot camp for veterans interested in exploring careers in animal welfare, offering hands-on training in basic shelter and field operations as well as animal medical care. Castillo previously worked for the city’s Code Compliance department, which oversees animal control services.

Meghan Bittel, a city animal control officer, said the program is intended to help veterans find meaningful work after transitioning out of service. Veterans face many challenges when integrating back into society, such as finding or reentering a job, creating structure and community, reconnecting with family and friends, and struggles with mental health, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“One of the most important pieces of it is finding that purpose. After (veterans) transition out and they separate from the military, it’s so hard when they don’t have that new mission and have that new purpose,” Bittel said. “Here we are. We’re offering that between the (volunteering) and pathways to employment with us. It’s just such an amazing opportunity.”

Chris McAllister, assistant director of Animal Care and Control, said in a statement that the P.A.W.S. for Patriots program is currently funded through existing resources in the city’s 2025 general fund budget, but the initiative was designed with the understanding that existing staff would be capable of managing it effectively. Any additional programming updates or resources beyond the scope of the existing budget will be supported through private donations, he added.

In October, the city also announced the creation of its new veterans resources guide webpage, intended to help connect veterans, service members and their families with local resources. The page amplifies dozens of local veteran-serving nonprofits, government agencies and other organizations.

As of Nov. 19, the site has tracked more than 2,700 visitors, a city spokesperson said via email.

Although they may seem like small steps, Castillo said the new resources for veterans mark significant change in the city and could have a real impact on the veterans living in Fort Worth.

“The mission is to make Fort Worth a more veteran-friendly city and, off the bat, we’re doing that,” Castillo said.

Cecilia Lenzen is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at cecilia.lenzen@fortworthreport.org or @bycecilialenzen.

