'Deadly gap': Why a Dallas-area clinic is raising awareness of veteran mental health

This story discusses data related to mental health. For resources and support, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or text HOME to 741741 to connect to the Crisis Text Line.

When he left active duty, Joseph Nalepka struggled to find direction and purpose — two things that were never in short supply during his time in the U.S. Army.

“You’re told where to show up, what to wear, what you’re doing, what your career is going to be like, what you need in order to succeed and move forward,” he said. “Then you get out and you don’t have that guidance, you don’t have that mentorship.”

Nalepka grappled with emotions common among the roughly 200,000 service members who leave active duty each year. The transition back to civilian life comes with various challenges — from finding a job post-service to navigating benefits and relationships.

Those issues are heightened during the first year after service — a period coined “ the deadly gap ” — when veteran suicide rates are 2.5 times higher than those in active duty. Veterans are almost two times more likely to die by suicide than people who have not served.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Joseph Nalepka sits at reception at the Steven A Cohen Military Family Clinic in Addison on Nov. 13, 2024.

Nalepka sought mental health services over a year after he left the Army. He now works as a receptionist at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare in Addison.

The statistics on veteran suicide — and resources available — have been focus areas for the Cohen Veterans Network, a coalition of clinics that includes the Addison clinic.

The network recently launched a public awareness campaign called “Mind the Gap.” The campaign includes information on warning signs associated with suicide as well as resources, including how to talk to veterans experiencing distress or how to access help.

Chelsea Fiduccia, the clinic’s director, said the campaign is focused on providing education to everyone, regardless of whether they served. She said each suicide attempt affects around 135 people.

“Working backwards from that, if we can be minding the gap, we can have more of those maybe 135 people aware of potential signs and symptoms, of someone thinking about suicide and knowing questions to ask, things to look out for and ways to help people get connected to care,” Fiduccia said.

The awareness campaign provides another tool for a population that may not reach out. A 2015 article in the journal Epidemiologic Review said that around 60% of military personnel who face mental health issues do not seek help.

"Reaching out for mental health can be difficult for a lot of folks, especially in the military where there's been a lot of stigma against it for a long time," Fiduccia said. "Having multiple resources has been really nice to get folks in in different ways."

Yfat Yossifor / KERA A therapy room at the Steven A Cohen Military Family Clinic in Addison.

Mental health services and employment assistance account for the most common needs of veterans.

Danielle Young, an advocate with the Veterans Affairs North Texas Health Care System, said the two are often linked.

“It’s like a domino effect, one stressor leading up to another leading to another, which could eventually play a factor in your mental health,” he said. “Coming out of the military, one of the main stressors is going to be finding employment.”

Young said the VA has focused on spreading information about resources to veterans.

Toni Adams, a therapist with the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, is working on doing the same — especially because the clinic treats veterans as well as their families.

"I think it’s important because family members are a part of the veteran, right? Where would we be without family members?" she said. "I think that we’re bridging that gap ... to provide that support for family members and then extend that as well."

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org .