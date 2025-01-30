Musicians with North Texas ties contending for 2025 Grammy Awards

A small army of North Texas acts will vie for trophies at the 67th annual Grammy Awards telecast, airing Sunday at 7 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

Grapevine-raised singer-rapper Post Malone leads the local pack with seven nominations, while St. Vincent — Annie Clark to her family in Lake Highlands — is up for four awards, including two for her industrial-tinged song “Broken Man.”

Other nominees with local ties include Erykah Badu, Kirk Franklin, Norah Jones, Charley Crockett and Kacey Musgraves, who grew up 80 miles east of Dallas in Golden.

Despite the big D-FW presence, all eyes will be on H-Town hero Beyoncé, who’ll compete in 11 categories, including album of the year for her much-debated, country-themed Cowboy Carter. Queen Bey has already won a record 32 Grammys, but she’s lost all four times she’s been up for the album trophy. One of her fellow contenders will be Taylor Swift, who has won the prize a record four times and hopes to take it home again for The Tortured Poets Department.

Comedian Trevor Noah hosts the telecast for the fifth year in a row. On Wednesday, the Recording Academy announced performances by St. Vincent, Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo and Stevie Wonder, among others. They join the previously announced performers Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.