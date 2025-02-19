Over 100 vintage, retro-inspired vendors to pack Fair Park with Time Travelers Vintage Expo

What would you do if you had a time machine? Would your travels include gleefully stocking up on the kinds of fashion and home goods that they just don’t make anymore? If so, this may be up your alley.

Time Travelers Vintage Expo is one of the largest traveling vintage markets in the country, with more than 100 vendors offering vintage and retro-inspired clothing, accessories, jewelry, rugs, artwork, pottery, vinyl records, collectibles and more.

The expo began in April 2022 as a local monthly popup market with just over a dozen vendors in Tulsa. By the end of the year, it had grown substantially and was ready to hit the road. The expo hit a dozen cities in 2024 and has expanded to 16 cities from coast to coast in 2025.

More than just a marketplace, the expo has a vibe — complete with its own Spotify playlists.

“For our attendees, we’re honored to offer an alternative to shopping fast fashion and an introduction to artists and curators they may not have found otherwise,” expo founder Sarah Frick says. “In the age of online everything, connecting in person is so important.”

DETAILS: Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centennial Hall at Fair Park in Dallas. Admission is $13, free for children 12 and under. Discounts are available for military, seniors 65 and up, and students ages 13-18.

