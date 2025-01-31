Why two personal injury lawyers from Dallas are starting a music festival

Personal injury attorneys Joe Morrison and Shane Mullen are typically only called when tragedy strikes.

“Someone has to get hurt like hell,” said Mullen, sitting in the back patio of Club Dada, the Deep Ellum music venue.

Soon, though, the duo will have a new way to engage with North Texans. On Feb. 1, they’re launching Jambaloo, a weeklong music festival that features over 100 local and national artists performing free shows at four D-FW venues.

In addition to Club Dada, the host venues include Andy’s Bar in Denton, Ferris Wheelers in the Design District and Tulips in Fort Worth. “If you’re an indie music fan, there should be a free show within 30, 45 minutes from you,” Morrison said.

The festival did not necessarily make financial sense, the duo said. But the money is beside the point. Jambaloo — a word they made up to suggest the image of people jamming out — is their gift to North Texas.



The origins of the festival

Mullen, 48, recalls becoming “all serious” after he graduated from law school in 2001. He was so focused on his legal career and family that he “failed to prioritize” attending concerts.

But Morrison, 45, who joined the Mullen & Mullen law firm nearly a decade ago, helped break his friend’s musical dry spell.

Mullen jokes that Morrison has an uncanny ability to spot budding musical talents before the rest of the world catches on. “He has a crystal ball,” Mullen said.

Liz Rymarev / The Dallas Morning News Joseph Morrison (left) and Shane Mullen (right), injury lawyers, stand for a portrait in front of a mural dedicated to their nonprofit music organization, Mullen and Mullen Music Project, at Club Dada in Dallas, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.

Once, Mullen got a call from Morrison about a concert by an artist he said was “going to be big someday.” That person was none other than Fort Worth’s Leon Bridges, performing in Deep Ellum nearly a decade ago.

Morrison’s secret? Well, it’s not so secret, but websites like Metacritic, Pitchfork and PopMatters help him discover the indie world’s hidden gems.

The seeds of the idea to start a music festival began in earnest last year with conversations Morrison had with his friend, Corey Pond. Pond was starting a new gig as general manager of Spune Productions, for which he would book shows at Ferris Wheelers.

At first, the two music enthusiasts mulled over the idea of Mullen & Mullen sponsoring a stage at that Design District restaurant. “We blew past that rather quickly in terms of commitment,” Morrison said.

With Spune’s help, Morrison and Mullen launched a concert series last summer under a new philanthropic initiative. The Mullen & Mullen Music Project aims to champion local artists and spaces at a time when several beloved music venues in the D-FW area have closed.

“We can’t tackle a nationwide problem, but we can do something here in our backyard to help the little guy,” Morrison said. “That’s at our heart, what our business already does. We stand up to big insurance companies.”



A chicken-and-egg dilemma

Jambaloo is more than just a week of free concerts, Morrison said. The schedule also includes a symposium at Tulips on Saturday where industry insiders will assess the state of the D-FW area’s music scene.

Grammy-winning Dallas musician Bobby Sessions, one of the panelists, said a big challenge for smaller artists is a lack of opportunity.

Ben Torres / The Dallas Morning News The Jambaloo free concert series will kick off Feb. 1, when Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Bobby Sessions (pictured), rapper and Death Row Records co-founder Tracy Curry (the D.O.C.) and Grammy-winning producer-engineer Tre Nagella take part in a free symposium and concert at Tulips in Fort Worth.

“You get more bookings if you’re able to show that you have an audience that’s willing to pay to see you perform. But how do you get the audience without the opportunities to perform?” he said, calling this a chicken-and-egg dilemma.

In the early 2010s, he performed at venues like Andy’s Bar (which will close after Jambaloo) and Hailey’s Club (which shuttered in 2015). It felt like a fruitful era for up-and-coming acts to get a start.

After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, though, Sessions noticed a significant shift. Opportunities dried up as venues shuttered.

Now, he says, this festival represents an effort to showcase and highlight the local scene. He hopes it will signal to D-FW talents that they have a place to express themselves and grow an audience.



Details

Feb. 1 to Feb. 8. Attendees can RSVP for shows on the Jambaloo website. The festival will also be live streamed on the WFAA+ app.

