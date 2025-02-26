Dallas named best art district in the U.S. for the second consecutive year by USA Today competition

It’s official. Dallas has the best arts district in the U.S. for the second year in a row, according to a USA Today competition.

Nominated by an expert panel and voted by readers, the USA Today Best Arts District online competition ranks the top 10 places in the nation with vibrant and diverse arts scenes that culturally enrich their cities and those who visit.

Dallas took the top spot, edging out the Bronzeville Art District in Chicago and the River North Art District in Denver.

“I think it's a wonderful thing for Dallas,” Lily Weiss, Dallas Arts District executive director, said. “And we'll just keep moving towards making the district accessible and connected to as many communities as we can.”

The Dallas Arts District is the largest contiguous urban arts district in the U.S., according to USA Today. Located in downtown Dallas, the neighborhood is home to the Dallas Museum of Art, the Winspear Opera House, the Wyly Theatre and more arts organizations and facilities. Weiss believes these spaces are special to Dallas culture.

“What you're bringing home is not something from a shopping bag. What you're bringing home is so much more than that,” she said. “It's memories filled with feelings and emotion that I hope that people will think back and continue to support.”

Earlier this month, Dallas was ranked one of the top 10 cities for creatives.

“We want people that work with us,” Weiss said. “That can solve problems, that have new ideas, that see things differently. And certainly creatives see things differently.”

Weiss said this ranking is something Dallas leaders need to pay attention to.

“People are not just consumers,” she said. “We're a community that lives and works and plays together.”

Here’s the full list of best arts districts in the U.S.:

1 - Dallas Arts District - Dallas

2 - Bronzeville Art District - Chicago

3 - Warehouse Arts District - St. Petersburg, Fla.

4 - University Circle - Cleveland

5 - The El Paso Downtown Arts District - El Paso

6 - Fondren District - Jackson, Miss.

7 - Railyard Arts District - Santa Fe, N.M.

8 - East Market District (NuLu) - Louisville, Ky.

9 - River North Art District (RiNo) - Denver

10 - Knoxville Arts District - Knoxville, Tenn.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.