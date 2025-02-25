‘A profound loss’: Students, parents decry phasing out of Frisco ISD harp program

The ethereal melody of “Over the Rainbow” rang out Monday evening in the lobby of a Frisco ISD building as young harpists plucked at their strings.

Their dream? Saving their harp program.

Wearing T-shirts with “Save FISD Harp” in big bold red letters, dozens of harp advocates showed up at a Monday school board meeting in the hopes of reversing the district’s decision to phase out its harp program due to budget cuts.

In 2025, Frisco ISD’s harp program produced the highest number of all-state harpists of any district in the state, according to Karen Cross, a spokesperson with the Texas Music Educators Association. Students from the harp program have also gone on to win national competitions and study the harp at top conservatories like The Juilliard School.

Elizabeth Myong Students, teachers and harp advocates spoke out against the shuttering of Frisco ISD's harp program at a school board meeting on Monday, Feb. 24.

Grace Kang, 13, was the first member of the public to speak at the meeting. The Frisco ISD harpist launched an online petition in January which now has over 4,700 signatures .

She said the phasing out of the program would be a “profound loss.”

“I still remember the first time I stood behind a harp. Feeling its strings beneath my fingers, hearing the rich and resonant sound. It isn’t just music, it’s an inspiration, a challenge and a rare opportunity that’s shaped me,” she said.

Other advocates including the Dallas Symphony’s principal harpist Emily Levin also spoke at the meeting. Levin said before she moved to Dallas in 2016, she was already aware of the Frisco ISD harp program because of the recognition it received.

“A program that has seen so many students thrive and that has consistently demonstrated statewide and national excellence should be celebrated, not shuttered,” she said.

A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the harp program is being closed because of a $27 million deficit for the 2024-25 school year and budget deficits for the past three years.

“The decision to phase out the harp program is one in a series of decisions being made to close that deficit. Current harp students will not be affected; incoming sixth graders and younger will no longer have harp as an instrument option in orchestra. Middle school fine arts options will still include orchestra, band, art, choir and theater,” the district said in a statement.

An issue of access

Courtesy of Maria De Jesus Contreras. Maria De Jesus Contreras started learning the harp as an eighth grader in Frisco ISD's harp program.

Maria De Jesus Contreras has been working to master the fiery chords and plunging melodies of the Ginastera's Harp Concerto, which is often seen as the pinnacle of solo harp performance.

But about a decade ago, the UNT graduate harp student was learning to play the harp as a Frisco ISD eighth grader. As a first-generation Venezuelan American immigrant, she said the district’s harp program changed her life.

“It wasn't even like a possibility in my mind or a thought that I could ever do harp in any sort of capacity,” she said. “I think for a lot of kids in Frisco ISD, it's kind of the same where if it wasn't presented to them as an opportunity in school, they would never have done it.”

Though Frisco ISD may move forward with the phasing out of the harp program, Contreras said she wants to bring attention to the loss of the program.

“It's not so much a funding issue, it's become an accessibility issue because the harp is very, very traditionally inaccessible because of just how expensive it is,” she said.

Harps are notoriously expensive instruments because of the amount of high-quality materials and craftsmanship required to make them. Pedal harps, the ones you see in orchestras, can cost upwards of $20,000. Even cheaper lever harps cost thousands of dollars.

Those higher costs create a significant barrier to entry. For orchestras, which already struggle with diversity and inclusivity, the eventual closure of the Frisco ISD program will cut off a key pipeline of diverse, young talent.

Scott Tixier, an associate professor of jazz violin at UNT, said he’s worked with harpists on high-profile gigs for Jon Batiste, Usher, Bad Bunny, Saturday Night Live and Stevie Wonder. He said the harp is a “critical instrument” in traditional and modern music, including orchestras, film scores and pop music.

“The demand for harpists is growing rapidly, and it’s increasingly difficult to find enough skilled players to meet the needs of the industry. Supporting harp education is vital not just for the future but for the present, it’s a key element of creativity across genres,” he wrote in a written statement.

Cindy Lin Chew, who also spoke at the Monday meeting, said her daughter Evelyn learned the harp through the Frisco ISD harp program. Now, Evelyn, a pre-med student at Texas A&M, has founded the organization “Harping on Health,” which helps bring live performances to nursing homes and hospitals around College Station.

Chew urged the Frisco ISD board of trustees to keep the program by finding other ways to cut costs or raise revenue.

“There are many ways to achieve this: a harp performance practicum where advanced students teach an enrichment program for credit while FISD benefits from tuition paid by FISD students from public, private, charter or home-schools anywhere,” she said.

School Board president Dynette Davis said during the Monday meeting district staff members would respond to speakers in the next few days.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

