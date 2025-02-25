Kick up your heels at the North Texas Irish Festival

The official start of spring is a few weeks away, but festivals celebrating the season are already underway. One event that welcomes spring and the green is the North Texas Irish Festival in Dallas’ historic Fair Park.

The popular event debuted in 1983 as the First Texas Ceili at Nick Farrelly's Lounge on Oak Lawn (now Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen). It was created by musicians who wanted to share their love of traditional Irish music.

That first gathering was quite small. The annual festival has grown to be the largest celebration of Celtic music, dance and culture in the Southwest, with attendance expected to surpass 60,000 visitors this year.

Enjoy performances on more than 13 stages throughout Fair Park. Music headliners include:



Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas - The musical partnership between performer Alasdair Fraser, "the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling," and California cellist Natalie Haas. Their performances have been described as spanning the spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy.



- The musical partnership between performer Alasdair Fraser, "the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling," and California cellist Natalie Haas. Their performances have been described as spanning the spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy. Altan - The Irish folk music band has sold over a million records and was the first traditional Irish group to be signed to a major label. They have collaborated with Dolly Parton, Enya, the Chieftains, Bonnie Raitt, Alison Krauss and many others.



- The Irish folk music band has sold over a million records and was the first traditional Irish group to be signed to a major label. They have collaborated with Dolly Parton, Enya, the Chieftains, Bonnie Raitt, Alison Krauss and many others. Cathie Ryan - This Irish American singer-songwriter is known for her crystalline vocals and insightful songwriting and has been one of the leading singers of Celtic music since the 1980s.



- This Irish American singer-songwriter is known for her crystalline vocals and insightful songwriting and has been one of the leading singers of Celtic music since the 1980s. Celtic Aire - The premier Celtic and folk ensemble of the United States Air Force. In addition to community relations concerts in Washington, D.C., the ensemble performs at official functions for military and civilian leaders.



- The premier Celtic and folk ensemble of the United States Air Force. In addition to community relations concerts in Washington, D.C., the ensemble performs at official functions for military and civilian leaders. Cherish the Ladies - The American female super group that took its name from a traditional Irish jig. The group's storied career includes 18 albums, a Grammy nomination and over 3,000 performances.



- The American female super group that took its name from a traditional Irish jig. The group's storied career includes 18 albums, a Grammy nomination and over 3,000 performances. Conor Mallon Unearthed - Created during the 2020-21 COVID lockdowns, this project honors the tradition and potential of the uilleann pipes, the national bagpipes of Ireland.



- Created during the 2020-21 COVID lockdowns, this project honors the tradition and potential of the uilleann pipes, the national bagpipes of Ireland. The Consequences - The Irish traditional band is a quartet made up of award-winning soloists who come together to create traditional and original music.

The family-friendly festival also features Irish dancing, storytelling, chef demonstrations, beer and whiskey tastings, genealogy research and lots of kid-friendly performances and activities.

Animal lovers won't want to miss horse displays and sheepherding shows. And your four-legged friends are also welcome. Dogs on short leashes are allowed with a $1 donation, which will be given to animal rescue groups supported by the festival.

Details: Feb. 28 through March 2 at Fair Park in Dallas. Admission is $15-$45 for adults, $10-$20 for children ages 6-11, free for children 5 and under. Everyone gets free admission at the NTIF Happy Hour on Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-7 p.m., and kids ages 6-11 get free admission on Sunday, March 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Discount single-day tickets are available at Tom Thumb and Albertson's stores for $20.

Here are five more festivals happening in North Texas you don’t want to miss. And make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar, as new events are added all the time.



The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.