Painting with past ‘like a mystery novel’ lands at Meadows Museum in Dallas

For all of the merch and pop culture references Flaming June has inspired, significant pieces of its history remain unknown. The lore surrounding the 1895 painting is nearly as vivid as the colors that have enchanted audiences for more than 100 years.

The slumbering beauty painted by Frederic Leighton is one of about 60 works featured in “The Sense of Beauty: Six Centuries of Painting from Museo de Arte de Ponce,” now on view at the Meadows Museum in Dallas.

“It's one of those works that people don't even know who did it or what it is, but they've seen it at some point,” said Iraida Rodríguez-Negrón, curator at Museo de Arte de Ponce in Puerto Rico. “And I think that's one of the reasons why it attracts the public so much.”

Juxtaposed against deep plum walls in an inner gallery at the Meadows, the painting glows, beckoning visitors in to admire its sleeping beauty, a pale, auburn-haired woman draped in a semi-sheer persimmon-colored dress.

On a recent tour, Meadows curator Patricia Manzano Rodríguez likened the painting’s story to a mystery novel. Here are four plot twists in Flaming June’s history:

The painting was lost for decades

Flaming June’s whereabouts were unknown from approximately 1930 to 1962, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art . “In the 1930s, we don't have any trace of what happened to the painting,” Rodríguez-Negrón said.

“And then it reappeared in the early 1960s with a whole legend that supposedly a worker that was remodeling a house found it behind the paneling over a fireplace and then took it to a [shop] and then the frame was sold without the painting.”

Its frame was once considered more valuable than the painting

“The painting, nobody wanted to buy it,” Rodríguez-Negrón said. But the elaborate golden tabernacle-style frame had broader appeal. “And at some point the frame was sold without the painting.”

The current frame is a reproduction, which used drawings and casts from Leighton’s original frames.

Andrew Lloyd Webber wanted to buy the painting

But his grandmother scuttled his plans. The composer of Cats and The Phantom of the Opera reported telling his grandmother that he wanted to buy it for 50 pounds. She responded by saying, “I will not have Victorian junk in my flat,” according to The Washington Post .

The painting has survived earthquakes

Museo de Arte de Ponce was out of the path of Hurricane Maria which tore through Puerto Rico in 2017, but the prominent museum was damaged when earthquakes struck in 2020. The building is still shuttered today as the institution works to raise $40 million for repairs and updates.

“Our team is incredibly excited to have this beautiful show, traveling throughout the U.S. for the next two years,” said Deborah Roldán, executive director of the Puerto Rican museum. “The museum's founder, Luis Antonio Ferré, assembled the majority of this collection to bring art, Western art, and American art to Puerto Rico, to expose the population there to beautiful art, and also to nourish the community and subsequent generations of artists.”

Enlisted in that mission is, of course, Leighton’s June.

“She’s the icon of the collection,” said Rodríguez-Negrón. “I include her also as a way to have people see other things as well. She opens the door to everything else.”

The museum has labels for the exhibition in Spanish and English to make the exhibition more accessible, and Meadows curator Manzano Rodríguez said she hopes that the public will take advantage of the corresponding educational programming .

“You don't need a background in art history to come to the Meadows and enjoy the collection,” Manzano Rodriguez said. “If anything, you'll spend a morning or an afternoon looking at beautiful art.”

“The Sense of Beauty” is on view at the Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd., through June 22.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

Copyright 2025 KERA