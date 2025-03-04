Celebrate Women’s History Month with events across Dallas-Fort Worth

Get ready to celebrate Women's History Month in Dallas-Fort Worth this March. There are inspiring events across North Texas that highlight the achievements, voices and stories of women who continue to shape our world.

The city of Mesquite is celebrating Women’s History Month with a series of events for adults and kids.

On March 27 at 6:30 p.m., the North Branch of the Mesquite Public Library will host a special book club discussion where attendees are invited to share their favorite book or series written by a woman, while the city’s Main Branch will commemorate the occasion by showcasing novels that highlight the lives and legacies of iconic women throughout history.

The Mesquite Arts Center will host local artist Poppy Xander and her friends as they delve into the book Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World, written and illustrated by Rachel Ignotofsky, as part of Magical Craft Time with Poppy Xander + Friends. The program will also air on the Mesquite Arts Center’s YouTube channel . After exploring the book, kids can take part in a craft activity to create a salt dough fossil.

The arts center will also offer kids the opportunity to pick up free tote-and-go kits that contain art projects from local female artists.

At the Opal Lawrence Historical Park and the Florence Ranch Homestead, visitors can learn about the women who helped form Mesquite.

DETAILS: Women’s History Book Club Meeting, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the North Branch of the Mesquite Public Library, 2600 Oates Drive, Mesquite. Free. cityofmesquite.com/454/Library.

DETAILS: Magical Craft Time with Poppy Xander + Friends, March 5 at 4 p.m. at the Mesquite Arts Center and on YouTube. Free.

DETAILS: Opal Lawrence Historical Park is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 711 E. Kearney St., Mesquite. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-12 and free for younger kids.

DETAILS: Florence Ranch Homestead is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1424 Barnes Bridge Road, Mesquite. Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for children ages 3-12 and free for younger kids.

Here are four more ways to celebrate Women’s History Month in Dallas-Fort Worth.



The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.