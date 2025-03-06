Find dinosaurs, science and frogs this spring break at the Perot

Looking for something out of the ordinary to do this spring break? How does racing a dinosaur sound? What about playing in a glowing world of color and light? Or putting on a lab coat and doing an experiment?

You and the kids can do all these things and more at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas. Right now, the museum is celebrating spring break, and just spring in general, with activities both inside and outside the museum.

Start your visit in the museum's plaza. You can soak up the sun and the kids can play leapfrog on the museum's giant green frogs.

Perot Museum of Nature and Science The Glow Lab exhibit is a colorful, illuminated space to build, play, and explore.

There’s no food or drink allowed in the museum, but you can purchase snacks on the plaza before you head inside. There's even a kid-friendly drink station with toppings like gummy bears and Pop Rocks; and adults can enjoy the spring weather on the plaza while sipping on beverages like beer, wine and mimosas. You can also head inside to the Museum Café where there are additional food options.

Once you're inside, explore the permanent exhibit halls where you can view ancient dinosaur bones, fossils and precious gems; take an expanded look at our solar system and do a little stargazing. You can even race a dinosaur at the Sports Hall downstairs.

Head down to the lower level and check out the Glow Lab exhibit, a colorful, illuminated space filled with modular inflatable units. Perfect for selfies or just to climb on!

Lastly, the Perot is a world-class science museum, so that means there are STEM activities galore.

Science on Stage features two live science demonstrations from Perot educators. In Suiting up for Space, kids discover how the different sciences come together to design modern-day spacesuits. And in Thermal Reactions, they'll see firsthand how matter changes when we add and remove extreme amounts of heat.

And no day of science is complete without hands-on activities. In Bio Lab, kids can grab a lab coat and perform experiments such as the exploration of how sound travels through our bodies. There's also ChallENGe Lab, a creative space where kids can create and enjoy art, engineering and tech programming.

Perot Museum of Nature and Science Dive into the world of science at the Perot with hands-on STEM activities

Details: March 7- 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St., Dallas. $15 to $25 for nonmembers. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Here are five more ways to celebrate spring break in North Texas. Also, make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar for even more activities for spring break.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.