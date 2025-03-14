Klyde Warren Park to feature Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake-themed silent disco

Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake was the rap battle of the century — or at least the biggest beef of 2024. Culminating in Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning hit “Not Like Us,” this was not a minor squabble. No, this was audio warfare. And here’s your chance to take sides while dancing the night away at Klyde Warren Park.

Guests will be given wireless headphones featuring three music channels: Drake, Kendrick Lamar and top hits, for those who want to remain neutral, like the Swiss.

The colors on the headphones will change to indicate what you’re listening to. So if you want to, say, avoid approaching a Drake fan, the colors will be your guide. DJ Richy and Nhu.B will keep the music coming at this soirée hosted by Dallasites101.

In addition to plenty of bodies moving to disparate beats on the dance floor, the evening will feature food and drinks from Mi Cocina’s La Parada as well as a handful of food trucks.

DETAILS: March 21 from 8 to 11 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. $25 for early-bird tickets, or $35 the night of the event.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.