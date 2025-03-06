© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas Art Book Fair returns with indie publishers, live music and local eats

KERA | By Zara Amaechi
Published March 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST
Simek created new programs that allows different regional artists and collaborators to utilize unused gallery spaces in the museum.
a sea of love
/
Dallas Contemporary
The Dallas Art Book Fair will be held on March 15, 2025.

Both writing and art thrive at the Dallas Art Book Fair. The fair is returning to the Dallas Contemporary, once again drawing the museum's biggest crowd.

Over two days, the annual event fills an over 12,000 square feet section of the museum with regional, national and international artists, publishers and gallerists. Attendees can explore zine and printmaking stations, visit lively panel discussions from artists and authors, and browse a mix of indie booksellers and creative organizations such as Blacklit and Argyll Productions.

Visitors can also enjoy live music, food from Oak Cliff’s Herby’s Burgers and other local favorites, and family-friendly activities.

Details:

March 15-16 at Dallas Contemporary, 161 Glass St, Dallas. Free. https://www.dallascontemporary.org
Tags
Arts & Culture Arts AccessDallas Contemporaryvisual artBooks and Authors
Zara Amaechi
Zara was born in Croydon, England, and moved to Texas at eight years old. She grew up running track and field until her last year at the University of North Texas. She previously interned for D Magazine and has a strong passion for music history and art culture.
See stories by Zara Amaechi
Related Content