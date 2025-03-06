Dallas Art Book Fair returns with indie publishers, live music and local eats

Both writing and art thrive at the Dallas Art Book Fair. The fair is returning to the Dallas Contemporary, once again drawing the museum's biggest crowd.

Over two days, the annual event fills an over 12,000 square feet section of the museum with regional, national and international artists, publishers and gallerists. Attendees can explore zine and printmaking stations, visit lively panel discussions from artists and authors, and browse a mix of indie booksellers and creative organizations such as Blacklit and Argyll Productions.

Visitors can also enjoy live music, food from Oak Cliff’s Herby’s Burgers and other local favorites, and family-friendly activities.

Details: