Leon Bridges, other North Texas artists mourn Fort Worth rapper killed in shooting

North Texas artists and musicians are mourning Fort Worth rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, who was killed along with his 5-year-old daughter in a shooting at a Forest Hill car wash Monday morning.

Police have a warrant issued for capital murder, but are not publicly identifying the suspect, citing an ongoing investigation, The Dallas Morning News reported. Officers were also searching for a second suspect on Monday night.

Fort Worth native and singer-songwriter Leon Bridges posted photographs of himself with the 35-year-old rapper, whose real name was Ronnie Sibley, to his Instagram story on Monday. In one image he wrote “Damn Chucky” with a teary-eyed emoji.

“My heart stop on this one!!!” wrote Kedrick Wilson, also known as Mr. Hit Dat, whose dance moves inspired a late aughts Dallas boogie anthem, in a Monday Instagram post. “I’m hurt with this one!!! We was BIG on Fatherhood.”

After posting a photograph of Sibley with dove emojis to his Instagram story, Dallas rapper Yella Beezy followed up with another story post, writing, “Anxiety through the roof!”

Sibley may be best known for his 2018 single “Hoodfame Killuminati” featuring longtime collaborator and fellow Fort Worth rapper Go Yayo. As of March 2025, the song had over 3.9 million streams on Spotify.

In a 2023 conversation with Off the Porch, an online hip-hop interview series, Sibley spoke about his upbringing in Fort Worth.

“It was rough, rough when I was coming up,” he said. “When I was in seventh or eighth grade, my grandmother died. My brother hit the penitentiary when I was probably in the eighth grade. My momma was in the streets,” he continued.

His guiding ethos throughout these difficult moments could be summed up in the motto “keep going.” He added, “I ain’t stopping for nothing.”

Reflecting on being an independent artist in Texas, he praised the Fort Worth music scene, but noted “the outside world do not catch all of the music. They just look at the bigger people.”

