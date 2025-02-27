Dallas DJ Jake Gatewood partners with Apple Music for Take a Break series

From late nights at The Studio at The Factory in Deep Ellum to day parties at The Statler Dallas, DJ Jake Gatewood is known for creating an electrifying atmosphere with neon lights and euphoric house beats.

For the 25-year-old founder of Take a Break, this isn't just another party – it's a movement. One that has now caught the attention of Apple Music.

“To me, I never felt the freedom to express, and that's what I get from Take a Break,” Gatewood said.

This month, Apple Music released an official DJ Mix Series curated by Gatewood, making him part of a historic shift in the music industry. For years, copyright laws prevented DJs from releasing full mixes and earning royalties from streaming platforms. Instead, they could only make playlists that paid royalties to the original creators.

"Take a Break is honored to announce an official partnership with Apple Music," Gatewood announced on Instagram.

Oscar Lozada Attendees dance at a show by DJ Jake Gatewood at The Studio at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

In 2021, Apple Music collaborated with major and independent music labels to develop a process that compensates dance and electronic music creators. Through this process, music curators can legally publish mixes while ensuring both themselves and the original artists earn royalties.

Gatewood’s partnership with Apple Music debuted on Feb. 21 with 10 curated mixes that blend emerging talent with established artists. Three sets quickly topped Apple Music’s DJ Mix new releases page. Since then, Gatewood said, DJs nationwide have reached out to him, eager to join the party.

“Feels surreal – thank you all for adopting & loving Take a Break. We’re just getting started,” Gatewood said in an Instagram comment.

Gatewood's journey into music began at 15. He developed a passion for blending genres in the hip-hop music scene, performing opening DJ sets for touring artists like Young Thug,21 Savage and Migos. After getting booked to open for RNB singer Miguel at the House of Blues, he tried out what would become his signature sound.

“That night I performed with Miguel, I knew I wanted to produce dance/house music. I felt much more fulfilled and challenged,” he said.

Five years later, when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the world, Gatewood saw an opportunity. He launched a YouTube DJ series called Take a Break . His mission was to offer people the opportunity to unwind and immerse themselves in music.

Oscar Lozada Dallas DJ Jake Gatewood is known for his performances at The Studio at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

“Let me see if I can curate and throw something that is an escape for people, that they could literally come and let loose and take a break from their stresses,”Gatewood said.

In July 2022, Gatewood pushed his vision further with the first official in-person Take a Break event at Deep Ellum Art Co. The venue is known for hosting live bands, but Gatewood brought in a new house music audience.

“These are people that I am a fan of first,” Gatewood said. “I wanted to not only shine light on Dallas … but it's also matched with a complementary artist from outside of Texas that I think would bring something unique and cool.”

The debut lineup included Gatewood, local DJ BoyBlk, Califronia DJ Lakim from Soulection and Toronto’s DLMT. The event was inspired by the legendary Studio 54 parties and sold out with 500 attendees.

As word spread, Take a Break quickly outgrew its original venue. Gatewood moved to larger spaces like Trees and The Studio at The Factory in Deep Ellum. He has now thrown 15 events across North Texas, including day and pool parties. The last three shows each drew more than 1,200 attendees each night.

“It's like unifying and it's like freeing. I've heard those words so many times, that means the world to me,” Gatewood said.

Take a Break has grown to include international DJs from Mexico, Australia and other countries.

Gatewood landed collaborations with notable stars such as world-touring duo Coco and Breezy and music producer Yung Bae by cold calling and connecting with major talent agencies.

Gatewood plans to expand Take A Break with more curated mixes on Apple Music, live show recordings and multi-day festivals. He promises the next party will be the biggest one yet.

