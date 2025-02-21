Verdigris Ensemble mounts opera about female explorer who passed herself off as a man

Throughout human history, there have been women who left their mark on the world while presenting themselves as men. They were usually trying to escape the limits that patriarchal power imposed on the female gender. It was their bid for greater freedom.

The ambitious Dallas choral group Verdigris Ensemble is presenting a contemporary, multimedia opera on one such figure, Isabelle Eberhardt, a highly educated Swiss explorer and author who immigrated to North Africa when she was 20. She had been dressing as a man since childhood and published short stories under a male pseudonym before leaving Geneva for Algeria in 1897.

Once there, Eberhardt created an Arab male identity, traveled the desert on horseback, converted to Islam, married a soldier and kept journals detailing her adventures and her opposition to the French colonial government. She survived a suicide pact and two assassination attempts likely motivated by the government’s suspicion that she was a spy.

Just seven years later, she died in a flash flood. Thirteen of her books were published posthumously.

Marylene Mey "Song from the Uproar" composer Missy Mazzoli

You won’t learn much of this in the libretto of composer Missy Mazzoli’s Song from the Uproar: The Lives and Deaths of Isabelle Eberhardt. Instead, the lyrics revolve around Eberhardt’s emotional journey. But Verdigris is projecting some biographical details and pieces of her writings in AI-generated imagery around the performance space at Theatre Three.

I talked to Verdigris artistic director Sam Brukhman about why he decided to take on Mazzoli’s unconventional composition and how his company is realizing it. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you become aware of the opera and end up bringing it to Dallas?

Missy Mazzoli’s work has been something I’ve been following for several years. The reason why I find her work interesting is because she was one of the first to start incorporating classical music into electronic music. She wrote a crazy piece for the choir Roomful of Teeth prior to Song from the Uproar. I discovered that first and thought, “Oh, my God, this is amazing. Does she have other works?”

What struck you about it?

It’s really strange vocal music. When Verdigris started in 2017, there were very few people out there taking choral music and classical music to the next level. Song From the Uproar is a chamber opera with one soloist and an ensemble. When I heard the recording, I thought, ‘We can do this even better. We can take it into a new place.’ We had just worked with the Soluna Festival on Anthracite Fields and planned to do Song from the Uproar right before the pandemic hit. We thought we’d be up and running in two months. It took five years.

Richard Hill Photography Verdigris Ensemble artistic director Sam Brukhman, who is bringing composer Missy Mazzoli's opera "Song from the Uproar: The Lives and Deaths of Isabelle Eberhardt" to Dallas.

What was Eberhardt’s story?

She went to Africa on a whim as a result of all of her family dying. This was very impulsive of her, but it wasn’t. It was impulsive in the sense that I don’t think she knew a whole lot about Algeria before she was there, but it’s not impulsive in the sense that after her parents died she had to piece together her life and figure out, “Where do I go from here?”

What was it about where and what she came from that explains what she did?

Her upbringing, her father being an anarchist. I would assume from a very young age, because her parents were the type to rebel, push against boundaries and cross them, she, too, was like that.

Louis David Swiss explorer and author Isabelle Eberhardt, who presented herself as a man to gain greater freedom.

She went through a lot, including the suicide pact with a lover and two assassination attempts.

As we go later into her life, she starts to struggle and mentally degrade. You can see that in her writings. In the beginning, the writings are sprightly and descriptive. But by the end, they’re swirling paragraphs that don’t make cohesive sense. Thoughts trail off, other thoughts come in.

By the end, she didn’t have any teeth because she didn’t like to brush her teeth. One of the assassination attempts that was made against her almost sliced off her arm but didn’t. She was able to save it, but it didn’t get reconnected to her body. She was left in pain for the rest of her life.

What are the elements of Verdigris’ version of Song from the Uproar?

There are three main components: live and electronic music, projections and staging. It will include a six-piece chamber instrumental ensemble, 16 singers and a soloist. I asked Missy: Why choose electronic music as opposed to Algerian instruments or Swiss instruments. Wouldn’t that make more sense? She said you could look at it that way. But really what she was trying to communicate is that this is not just the story of Isabelle Eberhardt. This is a story for our generation, for right now. It’s not just a story about the past. It’s not a historical recollection. It’s more of an emotional journey of turbulence that we all can relate to and that we all can transform from.

One of the ways in which we’re mirroring that is in the projections. We had a filming session and processed the film into AI-generated animations as if they are Isabelle’s memories but also a sketchbook that’s being sketched in real time. It’s taken us many different iterations to be able to nail down exactly what we’re looking for. It took us three days to find the style. You can’t really tell if it’s animation or film or some sort of filtering. You start to get the sense that it’s otherworldly.

It’s why I’m glad that we’re doing it today and not in 2019 or 2020. What we get to do today is take Isabelle Eberhardt’s story and put it through the lens of the technological challenges and struggles with ChatGPT going bananas. Some of us are rejecting it. Some of us are embracing it. As a nonprofit, we could never afford an animator. So practically, AI is a great tool for us. But what do you do with all this technology that’s exponentially growing all the time? How do you face it? We’re not here to answer that question. We’re here to ask it and to explore it with the audience.

Courtney Ware Soloist Kayla Nanto portrays Swiss explorer and author Isabelle Eberhardt in Verdigris Ensemble's production of "Song from the Uproar."

How is the opera staged?

Like we’re inside a tent. We’re projecting these images onto fabric strewn all around. The great thing about Theatre Three is it’s a space with a lot of entrances and exits and a lot of areas behind the audience.

What are you hoping the audience gets out of it?

Opera lovers are going to get this powerful, emotional, cultural story that is found nowhere else. Younger people are going to be amazed that there’s electronic music, that we’re using AI to narrate the story. And our core audience is going to be amazed at the fact that we’re doing something completely different yet again. That’s the consistent feedback we get. They go to our performances because they never know what they’re going to get.



Details

Feb. 28-March 2 at 2688 Laclede St. $15-$40. verdigrismusic.org.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.