Verdigris Ensemble tackles West Dallas’ lead-infused past in new multimedia production

Verdigris Ensemble is ostensibly a choir. But it’s not enough to just sing, says artistic director Sam Brukhman.

Since the ambitious 31-year-old New Jersey native founded the Dallas group in 2017, he’s sought to create immersive, multisensory experiences that make a spectacle of historical and contemporary social issues. The projects have a local flavor, investigating matters of concern to city and state residents.

This season, Verdigris has spotlighted the threat to native birds and other animals ("The Endangered") and explored Lady Bird Johnson’s 1960s campaign to improve the aesthetics of the nation’s highway system ("Beautification"). In 2019, the group captured the city’s diversity in "Faces of Dallas."

Verdigris is now taking on the industrial past and present of West Dallas, particularly the legacy of lead smelting plants that polluted Black and Hispanic neighborhoods from the 1930s to the 1980s. What they left behind from the extraction of lead from dead vehicle batteries continues to be a source of concern for people living in the area.

The land occupied by the last smelter, its emissions in the ’70s hundreds of times greater than today’s standards, was designated a Superfund site by the Environmental Protection Agency in 1995, leading to the removal of tons of soil contaminated with lead, arsenic and cadmium.

Almost 1,000 children harmed by lead pollution while living near the plant were awarded more than $35 million in legal settlements in 1985 and 1995. West Dallas residents have since voiced concerns about other polluters, such as an asphalt shingle plant.

“We’ve never done a project that was so top-of-mind,” Brukhman says in an interview at an East Dallas coffee shop. “It’s a little terrifying to create art that is literally happening. It’s a big departure for us.”

Kirsten Soriano West Dallas activist Luis Sepulveda, who has been fighting the industrialization and resulting pollution of his neighborhood for decades.

He got the idea from Dallas journalist Keri Mitchell, who urged him to research the history of industrial factories in West Dallas. His other collaborators include filmmaker Michael Flanagan and Courtney Ware of Lightware Labs, who created projections for the show. Called "Mis-Lead", it layers a myriad of elements, starting with a score by composer Kirsten Soriano.

The lyrics are poems by Maya Angelou and Octavio Paz that Brukhman says serve as the emotional center of the piece. The 16 Verdigris singers will also play buckets and oil barrels, with industrial implements serving as the set at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Onto those set pieces, "Mis-Lead" will project AI-generated film and stills of the West Dallas industrial environment, on-camera interviews with West Dallas activists, transcripts of Dallas City Council meetings and newspaper accounts. Among the activists is Luis Sepulveda, who calls his neighborhood Waste Dallas.

“My interest is in producing something that’s based in story and in humanity,” Brukhman says. “When you approach it from the human side, you can’t really argue that these people aren’t suffering, you can’t argue with statistics and you can’t argue with the literal lead in people’s bodies.

“My job is to show people the information and to have them make their own determination. Because ultimately, that’s what activates change. Not us preaching to the choir, literally.”

Brukhman compares "Mis-Lead" to immersive experiences like the art installations at Santa Fe’s Meow Wolf, which now has an outpost in Grapevine, and the soon-to-close New York theatrical extravaganza "Sleep No More." He worries about a recent study that found half the country didn’t attend live arts performances between July 2021 and July 2022.

“Since the beginning, my mission with Verdigris has been about multisensory experiences that engage more than just the ear. How do we flip a switch within people from the moment that they walk in to the minute that they walk out?” Brukhman asks.

“Today, as technology becomes cheaper, we have things like artificial intelligence that are equity tools, that level the playing field. We are able to accomplish more at a fraction of the cost. As a result, we can give people transformative experiences. We’re doing this because it’s not enough to just sing.”



Details

April 5-7 at 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. $17.50-$41. verdigrismusic.org.

