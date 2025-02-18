Dallas Contemporary names Lucia Simek as executive director

The Dallas Contemporary named a new leader Tuesday. Lucia Simek, who was serving as interim executive director, will officially take over the company’s top role.

Simek has been with the gallery since 2022, first as director of external affairs, then as deputy director overseeing public programs, publications and education. After conducting a national search, the board selected Simek for the job, citing her years of experience.

“I believe deeply in DC’s mission to advance the discovery and appreciation of the art of our time,” Simek said in a statement. “I aim to strengthen the continued growth of DC’s audience and supporters by bringing stability to the institution through a commitment to the vital, invaluable good of artistic and curatorial perspectives within culture.”

During her time at DC, Simek created new programs like DC Empty, which allows different regional artists and collaborators to utilize unused gallery spaces in the museum.

“Her leadership will guide our nearly 50-year- old museum into the next half-century with determined focus and innovation.” Rod Sager, co-chair of DC’s board, said in a statement.

Before working at DC, Simek was in charge of communications and international programs at the Nasher Sculpture Center for eight years.

Simek received an MFA in sculpture from Texas Christian University and has exhibited her work internationally.

