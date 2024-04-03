Collector Komal Shah to speak on representation in the arts during Dallas Arts Fair

Once a woman in tech, and now a renowned art collector, Komal Shah has long called attention to gender inequity in the arts.

Shah, who is also a trustee at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, will speak about the importance of representation in museums and private collections during this year’s Dallas Art Fair.

On April 5 at the Nasher Sculpture Center, Shah will be in conversation with Katherine Brodbeck, the Dallas Museum of Art’s senior curator of contemporary art. Shah has previously talked about gatekeeping in the arts and pay disparities between male and female artists.

In 2019, Artnet News reported that 11% of all museum acquisitions and 14% of exhibitions at 26 prominent U.S. museums over the past decade were of works by women.

Shah’s exhibition “Making Their Mark” will travel to museums across the country starting in October. It showcases nearly 100 contemporary works by women artists and artists of color from Shah’s collection.

Details: 3 p.m. April 5 at the Nasher Sculpture Center. Register for the event here.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.