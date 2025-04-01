The Dallas Arts District spotlights aerial artistry at its Arts Month block party

Dallas Arts Month, the annual celebration of the city's arts and culture scene, kicks off on Tuesday, April 1. During the monthlong event, you’ll find hundreds of art-related activities to enjoy, including exhibitions, performances and festivals.

And speaking of festivals, one you don’t want to miss is the annual Changing Perspectives Block Party hosted by the Dallas Arts District.

Headlining the free, family-friendly event this year is the Melbourne-based performing arts company Sway. The group's performance, called "Bloom!," is a colorful recital inspired by nature and the flowers of the Smoky Mountains. But this isn't like any floral ballet that you've ever seen. The "dancers" do an aerial performance atop 15-foot swaying poles. The result is a show that blends theater and dance with circus-in-the-sky maneuvers. Can’t quite picture it? Take a look at his video that explains it all.

After the performance, be sure to take a stroll through Sammons Park and enjoy gourmet food trucks, photo booths and a community muralist, The event also includes a variety of live entertainment under the stars including Tejano music artist Monica Saldivar and Band, Aura by Scott Michaels and Percussion Things among others.

Details: April 11, 6:30-11:30 p.m., Sammons Park in the Dallas Arts District, 2403 Flora St., Dallas. Free admission. Rain day is April 12.

You can find more ways to celebrate Dallas Arts Month on the Go See DFW calendar, in the meantime, here are a few picks to get you started.



The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.