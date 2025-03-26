© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scared of the dark? Embrace your wildest fears at the AT&T Performing Arts Center

KERA | By Zara Amaechi
Published March 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
The red drum of the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House glows in the night Oct. 7, 2009, with the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre to the right.
Tom Fox
/
The Dallas Morning News
The red drum of the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House glows in the night Oct. 7, 2009, with the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre to the right.

Darkfield, the international immersive theater experience, is bringing psychological horror that made a splash in London, Melbourne and New York to the AT&T Performing Arts Center this spring.

For six weeks, three shipping containers outside the Winspear Opera House will transform into sensory-challenging spaces. Each container features a 20-minute experience that plunges audiences into total darkness and uses theatrical storytelling and 360-degree sounds to simulate intense, unsettling situations that will leave visitors questioning reality.

Attendees can participate in eerie simulations like Seance, which takes place in a Victorian parlor and Coma, a hospital bed simulation that puts the audience in an unconscious limbo.

Afterwards, attendees can unwind at Flora Cantina with signature cocktails and light bites.

Details:


March 21-May 4 at AT&T Performing Arts Center, 2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201. $20.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Tags
Arts & Culture Arts AccessAT&T Performing Arts CenterWinspeartheaterKERA News
Zara Amaechi
Zara was born in Croydon, England, and moved to Texas at eight years old. She grew up running track and field until her last year at the University of North Texas. She previously interned for D Magazine and has a strong passion for music history and art culture.
See stories by Zara Amaechi
Related Content