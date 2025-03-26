Scared of the dark? Embrace your wildest fears at the AT&T Performing Arts Center

Darkfield, the international immersive theater experience, is bringing psychological horror that made a splash in London, Melbourne and New York to the AT&T Performing Arts Center this spring.

For six weeks, three shipping containers outside the Winspear Opera House will transform into sensory-challenging spaces. Each container features a 20-minute experience that plunges audiences into total darkness and uses theatrical storytelling and 360-degree sounds to simulate intense, unsettling situations that will leave visitors questioning reality.

Attendees can participate in eerie simulations like Seance, which takes place in a Victorian parlor and Coma, a hospital bed simulation that puts the audience in an unconscious limbo.

Afterwards, attendees can unwind at Flora Cantina with signature cocktails and light bites.

Details:

March 21-May 4 at AT&T Performing Arts Center, 2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201. $20.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

