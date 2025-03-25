The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum to celebrate return to old name with concert

The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum is ringing in a new chapter — the return to its old name — with an April concert.

The dance-rock group LCD Soundsystem will headline the evening celebration on April 27, supported by art punk band Gustaf, according to a news release from the music venue.

“Get ready to feel the BOOM,” the venue wrote.

The relaunch party will have an explosives theme, with decades-old torpedoes on display at the entrance — stored from a time when the Canton Street building was a munitions factory, according to Ariana Hajibashi, a publicist for the venue — and a signature “bomb” cocktail.

The first 200 guests will receive free limited-edition T-shirts, Hajibashi said.

The Bomb Factory, formerly known as the Factory in Deep Ellum, teased the name change on social media for months before The Dallas Morning News confirmed the change on March 12.

Hajibashi told The News the venue’s owner, Westdale Asset Management, had bought the name from former owners Clint and Whitney Barlow.

“The name change has been a request from a majority of artists who have performed at the venue, and we’ve heard them loud and clear,” said Eric Bradford, chief operating officer for the Bomb Factory, in the news release.

“With the name revived, we’re ready to keep The Bomb Factory at the top of every tour stop list,” Bradford said.

In its prime, the original Bomb Factory held concerts in the mid ‘90s with rock music legends such as Black Sabbath, Radiohead and the Ramones, according to the release.

The venue closed its doors in the late ‘90s and was reopened by the Barlows in 2015. The event was commemorated with a concert headlined by Dallas’ Erykah Badu.



Details

Doors open at 7 p.m. on April 27. 2713 Canton St., Dallas. Tickets begin at $65.

