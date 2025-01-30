Could downtown Dallas get its own Katy Trail? $2 million grant to fund Cultural Trail

Most Dallasites are fond of an evening stroll on The Katy Trail, admiring the city skyline and greenery. Now, a $2 million grant might help downtown Dallas get its own version.

The Dallas Cultural Trail plans to connect three major Dallas entertainment districts.

Stephanie Keller Hudiburg is the executive director of the Deep Ellum Foundation, which is spearheading the project in collaboration with Fair Park First and the Dallas Arts District.

“Somebody might be able to commute along this trail from South Dallas into Deep Ellum or downtown,” she said. “In addition to a tourist from out of town being able to travel it for recreational purposes.”

The Cultural Trail is part of a larger infrastructure plan the city began in 2018 to make the city more walkable. In connection with the Dallas Bike Plan and DART Fantastic Places Project, the Cultural Trail will connect the Dallas Arts District, Deep Ellum and South Dallas, which are currently separated by Interstates 30 and 345.

Project leaders envision a trail that is pedestrian friendly with more crosswalks, bike lanes and art installations. The empty lot under Deep Ellum’s Traveling Man artwork will turn into a park as part of the plan.

Courtesy: Planning Agency This site plan indicates the approximate route of the trail connecting the three cultural districts, as well as adjacent pedestrian infrastructure. Specific sites along the route have not yet been identified, and their forthcoming selection will help define the final placement of the trail.

The Cultural Trail is estimated to cost $40 million. The $2 million grant will be used for planning, designing and hosting community events to gather residents’ feedback on the project.

Lily Weiss is director of the Dallas Arts District and a big supporter of the trail. She said having community input for the project is vital.

“We really want residents to play into this on what's best for all three neighborhoods and what is going to enhance the cultural history of all three neighborhoods,” she said.

Hudiburg said she expects to receive the $2 million in funding within the next two years. From there, community engagement sessions will begin and the design process will follow.

Construction on the trail is expected to begin in the next five years.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.